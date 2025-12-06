Jung Kyung Ho Suffers A Devastating Fall From Grace In 'Pro Bono'

Jung Kyung Ho’s career will take an unexpected turn in tvN’s upcoming drama “Pro Bono”!

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. Jung Kyung Ho will star as Kang David, a former judge who winds up trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team, which earns zero revenue.

In the drama, Kang David is a star judge who has risen to fame both within the legal profession and outside of it. Due to his satisfying court rulings and impressive social skills, Kang David is a highly regarded judge who deftly climbs up the ranks—to the point where he has earned the nickname “Supreme Court justice candidate material.”

However, just when he is on the verge of being appointed to the Supreme Court, Kang David’s life is turned upside down by an unexpected incident that forces him to start a new chapter in his legal career.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama offer a glimpse of the rollercoaster ride that is Kang David’s eventful journey. Unlike the first photo, in which Kang David exudes a confident, relaxed aura in the courtroom, the following stills capture the judge in a tense moment, covering his mouth in shock and looking shaken by something he sees.

In the final photo, Kang David seems out of his element as he steps into the new world of the pro bono team, where he given a warm welcome by Jang Young Sil (Yoon Na Moo), Yoo Nan Hee (Seo Hye Won), and Hwang Joon Woo (Kang Hyung Suk).

“Pro Bono” will premiere on December 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

