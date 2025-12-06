Park Seo Joon's First Love Won Ji An Suddenly Pays Him A Visit In 'Surely Tomorrow'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Surely Tomorrow” has shared a glimpse of Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An’s awkward reunion!

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romance drama about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

Gyeong Do and Ji Woo, who first met as freshmen in college, have a complicated romantic history. The two of them dated and broke up twice, and their love was as heartbreaking as it was passionate.

Years later, the two reconnect in an unexpected way when Ji Woo pays Gyeong Do a visit out of the blue. In a reunion that is more tense and uncomfortable than joyful, Gyeong Do is caught off guard when Ji Woo suddenly appears and blocks his path with a calm yet determined expression.

Although the air between them is tense, hinting at the many years they’ve spent apart, Ji Woo seems unfazed by the awkwardness as she makes an unusual request of Gyeong Do.

To find out why Ji Woo suddenly seeks out her first love from 18 years ago, tune in to the premiere of “Surely Tomorrow” on December 6 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park Seo Joon in “Concrete Utopia” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Won Ji An’s drama “If You Wish Upon Me” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)