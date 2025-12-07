BLACKPINK's Jennie Becomes 1st K-Pop Soloist To Have 4 RIAA-Certified Songs In U.S.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has set a new K-pop record in the United States!

Last week, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) officially certified Jennie’s hit single “ExtraL” (featuring Doechii) gold for selling over 500,000 units in the United States.

With this latest achievement, Jennie has become the first K-pop soloist ever to earn RIAA certifications for four different songs in the United States.

Before “ExtraL,” Jennie previously went platinum with her The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp collab “One of the Girls,” in addition to earning gold certifications for her solo singles “Mantra” and “like JENNIE.”

Congratulations to Jennie on her historic achievement!