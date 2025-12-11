The Weirdest And The Best: 9 BL Drama Superlatives For 2025

BL is a genre that just keeps getting better and more diverse each year. With 2025 almost over, this year’s BL lineup came with just about everything: cursed romances, murderous ghosts, fan‑idol couples, and even the very first Omegaverse series.

From the most epic romances to the weirdest and creepiest stories, this list of BL superlatives celebrates some of the standout BLs of 2025.

1. Sweetest textationship turned real: “When it Rains, it Pours”

“When it Rains, it Pours” is about two men finding unexpected comfort in one another through exchanging emails. Their relationship starts entirely online and by accident.

Hagiwara Kazuaki (Muto Jun) is in a committed relationship with his girlfriend, but she doesn’t show him the intimacy that he wants. Still, Kazuaki hasn’t been able to communicate his needs to her.

By mistake, Kazuaki sends an email to a co-worker named Nakarai Sei (Ito Asahi). Sei is also dealing with relationship problems at home: he has feelings for his childhood friend and roommate, but his roommate is put off by the idea of intimacy with Sei.

What starts as an accidental email between the two turns into honest conversations about their similar issues of intimacy, but they actually don’t know who they are really talking to, let alone that they’ve already met at work.

When they coincidentally meet in person, things get complicated.

Why it’s worth the watch:

This one feels like a more realistic look at a BL relationship without the flashy moments or drama tropes. You’ll be kicking your feet as these two occasionally pass each other at work before they figure out they are talking to each other over the phone.

Start watching “When it Rains, it Pours” now:

2. Cutest fan and idol entanglement: “My Bias is Showing?!”

“My Bias is Showing!?” is about Na Ae Jun (OMEGA X’s Kevin), a young Korean language teacher who hides a secret from his colleagues: he’s a huge K-pop fan of A-One. So far, he’s been good at keeping his secret hidden at work by keeping his fanboy activities at home.

But the tables turn one day when Ae Jun is minding his business at work, and he (literally) runs into Choi Si Yeol (Kim Kang Min), his bias of A-One.

With no time to mentally prepare, he learns that Si Yeol will be at his school for a variety show. According to the program, Si Yeol has to be paired with a teacher, and he insists it must be Ae Jun and no one else.

Suddenly cast in a variety show with his bias, Ae Jun’s struggle to hide his inner fanboy reaches its peak, especially since Si Yeol seems to be very interested in him.

Why it’s worth the watch:

The most relatable and funny part of this show for many viewers will probably be Ae Jun’s struggles of being a K-pop fanboy but having to hide it. Also, you’ve got to love the irony that the teacher gushing over idols in the show is actually an idol IRL. Will Ae Jun make it through filming without letting his secret slip, and why is Si Yeol so interested in someone he doesn’t know? Mysteries, mysteries!

For another fanboy-idol romance, watch “Jun & Jun” too:

3. Creepiest babe on the block: “Goddess Bless You from Death”

“Goddess Bless You from Death” is undoubtedly one of the scariest BLs to come out this year, and it hasn’t even finished airing. In this supernatural horror-crime mystery, a haunted boy who can see ghosts clashes with a by-the-book cop who doesn’t believe in what he can’t see.

The story starts with not just one murder, but seven, and the only guy on the scene of the gruesome crime is Thup (Pooh Krittin Kitjaruwannakul), who claims it was ghosts that did it. Thup is an orphan artist who has been cursed since birth with the ability to see the horrors that people usually can’t.

Covered in blood (not good for his case!), Thup is confronted at the crime scene by Inspector Singha (Pavel Naret Promphaopun). Though Thup claims his innocence and says it was ghosts that committed the crime, Singha believes in facts. Ironically, Thup realizes that whenever he is close to Singha or touches him, he is protected from the ghosts that constantly torment him.

Despite not believing Thup, Singha agrees to keep him close until he solves the crime. Thup gets his personal talisman while Singha is able to keep his primary suspect in arm’s reach.

As the investigation continues, the case gets weirder and creepier, and the world of ghosts, vengeful spirits, and dark magic starts to become very real for everyone on the special investigations unit.

Why it’s worth the watch:

Scary BLs, let alone horror, are still pretty rare in the genre, so this is definitely a hidden gem of 2025. If you want something creepy with a reasonable amount of gore, but still has those butterfly BL moments, this is it. Trust: this BL is best watched in the dark.

For another crime-meets-creepy series, watch “Spare Me Your Mercy” too:

4. Favorite doomed-from-the-start pairing: “Khemjira”

In “Khemjira,” Khem (Namping Napatsakorn Pingmuang) is born into a curse that says he will die one way or another by the age of 21. His curse also allows him to see ghosts and spirits, which are endlessly trying to hurt him.

With only half a year until his fateful 21st birthday, his time is running out and so are his options.

Khem’s best friend and trusty spiritual protector, Jet (FirstOne Wannakorn Reungrat), asks his master, Peem (Keng Harit Buayoi), if he can help Khem. Though he is known as a very powerful shaman, Peem says it is a lost cause and that they shouldn’t mess with anyone’s karma.

Despite the master’s warnings, a school trip presents an opportunity. Jet convinces their class to go to the village where his master lives under the guise of a volunteer trip. He hatches a plan for him and Khem to convince Peem to help.

With evil spirits still coming for Khem and a mysterious connection between him and Peem, Peem is forced to help protect him while he is in his village. Peem and Jet are allowed to stay at Peem’s house for safety, but Peem remains firm on not messing with the dark magic surrounding Khem.

Why it’s worth the watch:

Besides the forbidden romance, which creates great tension between the leads, “Khemjira” is one of the coolest, most immersive supernatural fantasy worlds that have come out in the genre so far. It’s also rooted in real spiritual practices and traditions, so it’s really interesting to learn about.

5. Hardest won friends-to-lovers: “Something’s Not Right”

In this Korean BL, the title, “Something’s Not Right,” rightfully refers to the grey relationship between two best friends, Do Ba Woo (Choi Min Ho) and Jee Hoon (Jeong Je Hyeon). When a new guy enters the picture, the two friends have to address what their relationship really is.

Ba Woo has a secret crush on Jee Hoon, but Jee Hoon appears to be totally oblivious. Ba Woo has even tried ending their friendship on multiple occasions because it’s better than having to hide a one-sided crush, but Jee Hoon refuses to stop being friends.

When Ba Woo’s diary ends up in the hands of Jung Ha Min (Ji Min Seo), an eccentric and confident student, his secret crush is mistaken for a fictional story. As it so happens, Ha Min is looking for a story of unrequited love for a manhwa contest, and he thinks Ba Woo’s story is the perfect fit.

Ha Min tries to convince Ba Woo to work with him as his writer for the contest, but the only thing is that he needs Ba Woo to finish the story. Little does he know that it is a real, ongoing story that hasn’t ended yet.

In order to finish the story, Ha Min suggests that Ba Woo make the main character ask out his crush for one week, advice that Ba Woo takes literally.

Why it’s worth the watch:

Ba Woo and Jee Hoon are supposed to be best buds, but the vibes just aren’t that of a regular friendship; something definitely isn’t right. It’s a long, back-and-forth wait to see these two figure it out, but the end makes the struggle feel worth it. Also, the second-lead syndrome is strong in this one.

Start watching “Something’s Not Right” now:

6. Wildest concept of the year: “Desire the Series“

As the very first Omegaverse BL, “Desire the Series” (or “ABO Desire”) guarantees a wild ride, especially for newbies.

In this reality, the Omegaverse, genders are broken into three main categories: Alpha, Beta, and Omega, or ABO. There is also said to be a one-in-a-billion, rare gender known as the Enigma, but many think it is a myth. Enigmas are said to hold ultimate power, even over Alphas.

Basically, these genders dictate the power dynamics and pairings of couples in the Omegaverse. The rest of the context needed to understand this world is given in the drama early on, so don’t worry if you’re new to the Omegaverse.

In this Omegaverse story, Sheng Shao You (Qiu Ding Jie) is as powerful as they come as an S-Class Alpha. After a chance encounter turns routine, he becomes increasingly enamored with a soft-spoken, gorgeous Omega named Hua Yong (Huang Xing), who works for another Alpha.

The tension between the two grows, but this Omega is hiding a major secret under his frail demeanor. Just know that he gives a whole new meaning to the saying, “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

Why it’s worth the watch:

It’s a milestone in itself as the first Omegaverse BL, and the premise is unapologetically weird and rule-breaking. Whether you’re a hardcore fan or totally new to the scene, this is a seriously fun break from the real world and something you most definitely haven’t seen before.

Start watching “Desire the Series” now:

7. Peak revenge‑to‑love arc: “Revenged Love“

You know when you’re trying to get payback on your ex who broke your heart, but then you accidentally fall in love in the process? That’s pretty much Wu Suo Wei’s (Zi Yu) situation in “Revenged Love.”

This all starts when Suo Wei’s girlfriend dumps him because he is poor and doesn’t care for his appearance. She immediately moves on to a better suitor, a wealthy, cool guy named Chi Chang (Tian Xuning) who doesn’t seem to care much about anything besides his beloved snakes.

Suo Wei gets news of his ex-girlfriend’s new man, so he skips the pity party and sets his sights on revenge. However, Suo Wei is a bit of a goofball and apparently knows nothing about seducing another man.

So, he enlists the help of his newest friend, Jiang Xiao Shuai (Liu Xuan Cheng), to teach him how to woo another guy. With a dating coach and glow-up secured, Suo Wei is ready to seduce Chi Chang and get payback, but it doesn’t go according to plan.

Why it’s worth the watch:

The goofy shenanigans of Suo Wei against Chi Chang’s final-boss aura make them an unexpected comedic duo. While most of Suo Wei’s romantic attempts are hilariously wrong in approach, he still catches the interest of Chi Chang. Also to be appreciated is the longer length of this BL: it’s 24 full-length episodes.

Start watching “Revenged Love” now:

8. Coolest fashion sense: “Punk’s Triangle”

“Punk’s Triangle” is about the relationship between a shy fashion student and a famous model with a secret.

After Sumiura Chiaki (Nagano Ryota) sees Ai (Fujibayashi Yasunari) on the runway, he changes his appearance and style and vows to one day create clothes for Ai to walk in.

Years later, after honing his style in fashion school, Chiaki gets the rare opportunity to work with Ai. A contest is being held in which Ai will model wearing the clothes of whoever creates the best fashion design based on the theme. The only catch is that each fashion student must work with a partner.

Because Chiaki is antisocial in school and pretty much everywhere else, he ends up being paired with the other class loner, who doesn’t seem to have the same fashion sense as Chiaki. But with his dream so close, Chiaki isn’t willing to give up, even with his lackluster partner.

At the same time, Chiaki is surprisingly rescued from a sticky situation at a bar by none other than Ai.

Why it’s worth the watch:

“Punk’s Triangle” is about a romance between a timid superfan and a confident, bad-boy model. It’s a relationship dynamic that definitely feels fanfic-coded, but in the best way. The fashion is also very cool.

9. Most valuable supporting character: “Heesu in Class 2”

“Heesu in Class 2” is all about high school student Lee Hee Su (Ahn Ji Ho) and his complicated world of teenage love and confessions.

Somehow, Heesu has become his high school’s go-to love counselor, so much so that any student having relationship problems goes to him for advice. And his advice is pretty much always right on the mark.

When it comes to his own romantic relationships, though, he isn’t so skilled. While he’s considered a dating expert among his peers, he’s actually never been in a relationship and harbors one-sided feelings for his best friend, Ju Chan Yeong (Cho Jun Young).

When Chan Yeong starts showing interest in another student, Choi Ji Yu (Kim Doyeon), Hee Su has to put on a brave face and support his friend as he always does.

But that’s not all. Also on the love playing board is a quiet student named Kim Seung Won (Lee Sang Jun). He’s a longtime friend of Ji Yu, but no one knows it, so when he is seen spending time around her, both Chan Yeong and Hee Su think the two are in some sort of romantic relationship.

Thus begins a relatable and funny journey of Hee Su trying to navigate his own romantic endeavors while helping those around him.

Why it’s worth the watch:

The web of who-likes-whom gets a little messy and complicated along the way, but it’s all in good fun. A secret admirer thrown in the mix adds a lighthearted mystery too. Though the story is about Hee Su, the MVP of the show is most definitely Ji Yu, who helps the boys around her find the courage to be honest and finally confess. She turns out to be the ally that everyone needs.

Start watching “Heesu in Class 2” now:

Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!”

Currently watching: “To My Shore,” “Love Begins in the World of If,” “Your Divorce is Served!,” “Goddess Bless You From Death,” “Me and Thee,” “Two Husbands One Wife,” and “Thundercloud Rainstorm.”

Looking forward to: “10Dance,” “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” “The Love Matter,” and “Be My Player Two.”