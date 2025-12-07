Han Hye Jin Tries To Figure Out Her Ex-Husband's Hidden Secret In 'No Next Life'

Ex-spouses Han Hye Jin and Jang In Sub will sit down for their first heart-to-heart after their divorce on the next episode of “No Next Life.”

TV Chosun’s “No Next Life” is a comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

Previously on “No Next Life,” Gu Joo Young (Han Hye Jin) and Oh Sang Min (Jang In Sub) finalized their divorce. When Sang Min approached Joo Young for a final conversation, she asked him outright, “Did you really marry me because you liked me?” Joo Young then became frustrated when Sang Min didn’t respond to her questions.

In newly released stills from the upcoming episode of the drama, the two exes sit down for their first one-on-one conversation following their divorce. Joo Young questions Sang Min in an attempt to figure out the secret that he kept hidden up until the very end, but he remains silent, creating an awkward and tense atmosphere.

Sang Min then presents Joo Young with a mysterious box as a gift, raising the question of what it contains—and whether its contents will reveal the secret Sang Min has been hiding from her.

“Han Hye Jin and Jang In Sub’s portrayal of Gu Joo Young and Oh Sang Min, a married couple with an unusual problem, resonated deeply with viewers,” said the drama’s production team. “Although they tried to overcome their differences as polar opposites, they ultimately failed. Please keep an eye on what paths Han Hye Jin’s and Jang In Sub’s [characters] will walk after their divorce.”

To find out what’s inside the box Sang Min gives Joo Young—and whether she will manage to learn his secret—catch the next episode of “No Next Life” on December 8 at 10 p.m. KST!

