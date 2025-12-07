Jung Kyung Ho Tries To Persuade Sung Dong Il In Court On 'Pro Bono'

tvN’s “Pro Bono” has shared a sneak peek of Sung Dong Il’s upcoming special appearance!

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic new courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. Jung Kyung Ho stars as Kang David, a former judge who winds up trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team, which earns zero revenue.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “Pro Bono,” star judge Kang David faced an unexpected crisis in his legal career due to a mysterious incident that left him looking guilty of corruption. With the help of his former law school classmate Oh Jung In (Lee Yoo Young), Kang David found a new job as the head of law firm Oh & Partners’ pro bono team.

However, having only handled major cases during his days as a judge, Kang David finds himself at a loss for how to handle the entirely new challenge of public interest litigation. To make things worse, the judge assigned to his first case is Choi Ho Jip (Sung Dong Il), who is notorious for his prickly, difficult nature.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode capture Kang David looking slightly uncomfortable while sitting in Choi Ho Jip’s courtroom. Choi Ho Jip’s sullen expression and slouched posture add to the tension of the courtroom, and his gaze grows even sharper as he watches Kang David step towards the bench.

“In Episode 2, the tense courtroom chemistry between actors Jung Kyung Ho and Sung Dong Il will make the drama even more entertaining,” teased the drama’s production team. “There will be a variety of special appearances in future episodes as well, so please look forward to them.”

To find out if Kang David will be able to persuade Choi Ho Jip in court, catch the second episode of “Pro Bono” on December 7 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

