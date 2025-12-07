Park Seo Joon Gets Embroiled In Dating Rumors With Won Ji An In 'Surely Tomorrow'

Park Seo Joon will find himself at the center of a scandal on the next episode of “Surely Tomorrow”!

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” is a new romance drama about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

On the first episode of “Surely Tomorrow,” Lee Gyeong Do found himself experiencing a complex mix of emotions when the newspaper where he worked broke the news of Seo Ji Woo’s husband’s affair. However, he was further caught off guard when Ji Woo suddenly sought him out for the first time in years after the article was published.

Gyeong Do became visibly upset when Ji Woo expressed her gratitude, saying it was because of him that she was able to get a divorce. Ji Woo then surprised him by asking him to write an article breaking the news of her divorce, and Gyeong Do responded angrily, saying the next time he saw her would be at one of their funerals. However, despite Gyeong Do’s resolve not to see Ji Woo again, things were complicated by the presence of someone seemingly filming the two together.

Sure enough, in the upcoming second episode of the drama, Gyeong Do will find himself in the unfortunate position of being a reporter who is the target of a scoop. When he becomes embroiled in dating rumors with Ji Woo, he is unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight, and his boss Jin Han Gyeong (Kang Mal Geum) asks to speak to him about the scandal.

A final photo captures Gyeong Do meeting up with Ji Woo one more time in the hopes of putting an end to the chaos. As they face each other again after their frosty first reunion, Gyeong Do looks uncomfortable, while Ji Woo appears utterly relaxed.

To find out what strategy the former couple will come up with, catch the second episode of “Surely Tomorrow” on December 6 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

