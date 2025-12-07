Park Na Rae’s Agency Denies Recent Allegations + Files Countersuit Against Former Managers

Park Na Rae’s agency has responded to various allegations that have risen following charges filed by her former managers.

Previously, Park Na Rae’s former managers (hereafter referred to as “A” and “B”) filed criminal charges against Park Na Rae for workplace harassment, aggravated assault, proxy prescriptions, and unpaid production expenses. They additionally reported her of embezzlement under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes, claiming she used company funds for personal purposes including for her ex-boyfriend, and filed a request for provisional seizure of her real estate with the court, announcing plans to file a lawsuit worth approximately 100 million won ($67,850) in compensation.

At the time, Park Na Rae’s sources denied the embezzlement claims, stating them to be “groundless.” Her agency A&Park stated, “The two employees who worked with Park Na Rae for about one year and three months recently left the company. Even after receiving their severance pay, they demanded an amount equivalent to 10 percent of the previous year’s revenue.”

Park Na Rae’s sources added, “We have verified approximately 25 million won (approximately $17,000) in embezzlement by the former managers and are preparing a response.” They also revealed that they submitted a formal complaint to the Yongsan Police Station against the two former managers on charges of blackmail, with the former managers allegedly requesting a large sum of money based on false claims.

Additionally on December 6, Dispatch reported that Park Na Rae received illegal medical services such as an IV drip categorized as prescription drugs from an “injection auntie.” In response to this, her agency stated, “Park Na Rae only received supplement shots from a licensed physician.”

Regarding allegations that Park Na Rae’s mother sent each of the managers 10 million won (approximately $6,800) in attempts for settlement on December 4, the former managers stated, “There was no prior agreement,” while Park Na Rae’s sources commented, “Since the former managers kept talking about money, Park Na Rae’s mother sent money without Park Na Rae knowing. This was not something that happened in the process of settlement.”

