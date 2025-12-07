5 Romantic Moments Between Ahn Eun Jin And Jang Ki Yong In 'Dynamite Kiss'

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” is captivating viewers with its heart-fluttering romance!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Spoilers

Below are five romantic scenes from “Dynamite Kiss”:

1. Dynamite Kiss

Meeting by chance on Jeju Island, Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim pretended to be a couple. However, when they became at risk of getting caught, Go Da Rim kissed Gong Ji Hyeok, changing everything with a “dynamite kiss,” causing sparks to fly.

2. An unintentional kiss

Go Da Rim became employed at a new company while pretending to be a single mother. In a twist of fate, she reunited with Gong Ji Hyeok at the company. Although they were supposed to move on from the kiss and focus on work, they unintentionally ended up kissing again at an event, sharing yet another thrilling kiss.

3. Saving Go Da Rim

On her way back home, Go Da Rim was kidnapped by loan sharks due to the money her younger sister borrowed. Seeing Go Da Rim get kidnapped, Gong Ji Hyeok chased after her immediately. He came to the rescue while waving around his black card, saying, “How much will do? Do you take card?”

4. Drunken confession

Gong Ji Hyeok continued to protect Go Da Rim while acting nonchalant, causing Go Da Rim to feel complicated emotions. However, they were both unable to confess their honest feelings. In the midst, Go Da Rim ended up drunkenly confessing her honest feelings to Gong Ji Hyeok, telling him to stop treating her so well and that she will only waver for today. Gong Ji Hyeok couldn’t help but feel shaken up by Go Da Rim’s words, creating romantic tension.

5. Gong Ji Hyeok realizing his feelings

Gong Ji Hyeok tried to hide his feelings for Go Da Rim, justifying it as being team members. However, Gong Ji Hyeok began to waver. On the night he carried Go Da Rim to the hospital, Gong Ji Hyeok refused a call for Go Da Rim, saying, “I wish I were the only one by your side. I must be going crazy,” making even viewers’ hearts flutter.

Are you enjoying “Dynamite Kiss” so far? The drama airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. KST.

