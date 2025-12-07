Watch: Seo Hyun Jin, Chang Ryul, Yoo Jae Myung, Yoon Sea, Lee Si Woo, And Dahyun Begin To See Love Take Shape In 'Love Me'

JTBC’s “Love Me” has released a new teaser!

“Love Me” is a remake of a Swedish original series by Josephine Bornebusch that tells the story of a somewhat selfish but perhaps more relatable family, where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

Seven years ago, after the tragic accident of their mother Kim Mi Ran (Jang Hye Jin), the Seo family—Seo Jun Kyung (Seo Hyun Jin), Seo Jin Ho (Yoo Jae Myung), and Seo Jun Seo (Lee Si Woo)—became both the ones who cherished each other the most and the ones who made each other feel the loneliest.

The teaser begins with Jun Kyung’s narration, “If we trace back to the root of each of our loneliness, we find love at the end.” The teaser continues to depict Jun Kyung’s comfortable yet ordinary life beginning to turn upside-down as the “next-door neighbor” Ju Do Hyun (Chang Ryul) enters her life. Despite barely knowing his name, romance soon begins to blossom, filling loneliness with heart-fluttering excitement.

Following the passing of his wife, Jin Ho eventually meets travel guide Jin Ja Young (Yoon Sea), who shares ordinary conversations with him, asking to share a meal together. As they dance and laugh together, he begins to feel warmth again.

Seo Jun Seo also begins to find direction in life again. Honest in the face of his childhood friend Ji Hye On (TWICE’s Dahyun), their familiar friendship and curiosity begin to take the form of love.

Check out the teaser below!

“Love Me” will premiere on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

