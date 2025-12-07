Watch: GOT7's Park Jinyoung Unveils Song Clip And Teasers For New Single 'Christmas Fever'

Get ready for a new holiday single from GOT7’s Park Jinyoung!

On December 8 at midnight KST, Park Jinyoung announced his plans to release a new song called “Christmas Fever” later this week.

Park Jinyoung also unveiled a song clip teaser and various teaser images for the upcoming single, which is due out on December 10 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out all of Park Jinyoung’s teasers for “Christmas Fever” below!

