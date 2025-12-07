'Taxi Driver 3' And Kim You Jung Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” continues its reign as the most buzzed-about drama of the week!

For the second week in a row, “Taxi Driver 3” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In addition to “Taxi Driver 3” topping the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, star Lee Je Hoon ranked No. 2 on this week’s list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members.

No. 1 on the actor list went to Kim You Jung, the leading lady of TVING’s “Dear X,” which held steady at No. 3 on this week’s drama list.

tvN’s “Typhoon Family” maintained its position at No. 2 on the drama list, and star 2PM’s Lee Junho took No. 6 on this week’s actor list.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” and its star Ryu Seung Ryong swept the No. 4 spots on the drama and actor lists respectively.

Disney+’s “The Manipulated” jumped to No. 5 on the drama list this week, with stars EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.) and Ji Chang Wook ranking No. 3 and No. 9 respectively on the actor list.

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” took No. 6 on this week’s drama list, while leads Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin came in at No. 5 and No. 8 respectively on the actor list.

ENA’s “Heroes Next Door” rose to No. 7 on the drama list, and star Yoon Kye Sang also entered the actor list at No. 7 this week.

MBC’s “Moon River” claimed No. 8 on the drama list, with leading lady Kim Se Jeong rounding out the top 10 on the actor list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

SBS “Taxi Driver 3” tvN “Typhoon Family” TVING “Dear X” JTBC “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” Disney+ “The Manipulated” SBS “Dynamite Kiss” ENA “Heroes Next Door” MBC “Moon River” tvN “Nice to Not Meet You” TV Chosun “No Next Life”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Kim You Jung (“Dear X”) Lee Je Hoon (“Taxi Driver 3”) Doh Kyung Soo (“The Manipulated”) Ryu Seung Ryong (“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”) Jang Ki Yong (“Dynamite Kiss”) Lee Junho (“Typhoon Family”) Yoon Kye Sang (“Heroes Next Door”) Ahn Eun Jin (“Dynamite Kiss”) Ji Chang Wook (“The Manipulated”) Kim Se Jeong (“Moon River”)

Watch full episodes of “Taxi Driver 3” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or catch up on “Dear X” here:

Watch Now

And check out “Moon River” below!

Watch Now