Watch: Main Vocalist Of Popular 3rd-Gen Girl Group Makes It To Final Round Of 'The King Of Mask Singer'

On the latest episode of “The King of Mask Singer,” “Hot Dog” wowed the crowd with her singing!

During the December 7 broadcast of the MBC singing competition, four contestants moved forward in their quest to challenge the reigning champion for the throne.

In the first match-up of Round 2, Hot Dog impressed the audience with a gorgeous rendition of Yangpa’s ballad “It hurts.”

Spoilers

Yangpa, who happened to be among the celebrity panelists for the day, heaped praise on Hot Dog for her stunning cover. “My heart was pounding, and I wanted to run over and give her a hug,” said the original singer of the song. “I think she sings way better than me.” Meanwhile, Ko Young Bae remarked that Hot Dog seemed like champion material.

Later on, based off hints that suggested Hot Dog was a former girl group member-turned-musical actre ss, some of the panelists speculated that the masked singer might be Lovelyz’s Kei. As Yoon Sang worked closely with Lovelyz and produced many of their songs, the other panelists turned to him for his input, and he replied cryptically, “She’s grown up well. I’m reminded of when she was still a baby, so I feel deeply moved and proud.”

Hot Dog ultimately won the round 88-11 and advanced to Round 3, where she performed a soulful cover of Ailee’s “Higher.”

Hot Dog also emerged the winner of Round 3, and she moved on to face off against the reigning champion, “Perfect-Aim Marksman,” in the final round.

Although both singers earned praise for their performances, Perfect-Aim Marksman ultimately defended his title as champion, leaving Hot Dog to reveal her identity to the crowd. Just as the panelists had guessed, Hot Dog turned out to be none other than Lovelyz’s Kei.

When host Kim Sung Joo asked which panelist’s praise stood out the most in her memory, Kei responded, “There were so many [memorable compliments], but hearing our [Lovelyz’s] dad saying that I’d grown up well, I felt like I was going to cry. I thought to myself, ‘So I really have worked hard and done a good job.’ It really felt like I’d been praised by my dad. [Especially because] he’s someone who’s very sparing when it comes to compliments.”

“It’s because I met [Yoon Sang] that I was able to learn how to portray this kind of emotion while singing,” she continued, “and he’s the producer who made it possible for me to make my voice heard as Lovelyz. So he’s someone to whom I am truly grateful.”

Watch the full episode of “The King of Mask Singer” with English subtitles below!

Watch Now