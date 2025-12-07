Seo Hyun Jin And Chang Ryul Fall In Love Despite Being Skeptical Of Romance In 'Love Me'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Love Me” has shared a glimpse of the chemistry between Seo Hyun Jin and Chang Ryul!

Based on the Swedish series of the same name, “Love Me” tells the story of a selfish but relatable family in which each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

Seo Hyun Jin will star as Seo Joon Kyung, a successful OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist) who seems to have a perfect life, but is secretly hiding a deep loneliness. Because Joon Kyung is skeptical of love, considering most romance to be either purely physical in nature or completely uninteresting, she keeps insisting that she isn’t lonely and doesn’t need a partner.

However, when Joon Kyung winds up repeatedly running into the man who lives next door—Ju Do Hyun (Chang Ryul)—she finds herself drawn to her neighbor, who is the first to recognize her profound loneliness.

“Joon Kyung and Do Hyun, who live next door to one another, frequently run into each other, and there are always new incidents popping up between the two of them,” said Seo Hyun Jin. “Because of that, they are always finding themselves at a crossroads.”

When faced with a crossroads, “Joon Kyung [focuses on] choices and trust, as well as being able to have faith in [the other person] at all times to protect both myself and the other person,” continued the actress.

Do Hyun, a music director who has a knack for putting others at ease with his sense of humor, is uninterested in dating until the unexpected arrival of Joon Kyung shakes up his life.

“The fact that Do Hyun recognized Joon Kyung’s loneliness means that he has also been lonely before,” remarked Chang Ryul. “His desire to embrace someone is also connected to his instinct to embrace the loneliness that existed inside the version of himself from long ago.” He added, “This couple’s true charm is not perfection, but their sincerity and their will to embrace one another’s shortcomings.”

According to Chang Ryul, Do Hyun will gradually fill Joon Kyung’s empty heart and everyday life with warmth. He explained, “Do Hyun is someone who wants to greet Joon Kyung with warm food and a comfortable space when she returns home from work, someone who wants to laugh with her and embrace all of the emotions—the joys and the sorrows—that she experienced that day without her hiding anything, and someone who wants to help her feel the warmth of a home and family where she can rest comfortably.”

The key to whether true love can blossom between these two neighbors is whether Do Hyun will be able to become a “person that she can trust at all times.”

The “Love Me” production team commented, “What makes Joon Kyung and Do Hyun’s love realistic is the fact that it is not perfect, but rather based on their recognizing one another’s loneliness and their determination not to ignore each other’s feelings. We hope you’ll join us in keeping an eye on what sorts of realistic solutions they will find as they face all sorts of crossroads.”

“Love Me” premieres on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

