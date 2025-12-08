Cha Seo Won Is A Seemingly Perfect Lawyer In New Drama “Spring Fever”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spring Fever” has unveiled new stills featuring Cha Seo Won in character!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Cha Seo Won plays Choi Yi Joon, a flawless elite lawyer. Yi Joon is Jae Gyu’s former best friend and now his rival. He appears perfect on the surface, but after reuniting with Jae Gyu, someone from his past, his life begins to spiral once again.

In the stills, Cha Seo Won draws attention with visuals that look straight out of a romance manhwa (Korean comic). His sharp jawline, neatly tailored suit, and refined expression clearly highlight the distinct aura of Choi Yi Joon.

Yi Joon is a character whose charm stands in sharp contrast to Jae Gyu’s. As the one who presents a kind of threat to Jae Gyu, Yi Joon creates subtle tension between Yoon Bom, and Jae Gyu, adding even more intrigue to the drama’s love triangle.

“Spring Fever” will premiere on January 5, 2026 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

