Han So Hee Dreams To Break Free From Her Harsh Life In New Film “Project Y”

“Project Y” has unveiled new stills featuring Han So Hee!

Set against the backdrop of Seoul’s glamorous Gangnam district, “Project Y” is a crime film that follows Mi Seon (Han So Hee) and Do Kyung (Jeon Jong Seo), two close friends who have nothing but each other. Desperate to escape their harsh reality, they plot to steal 8 billion won (approximately $5.44 million) worth of gold bars and vanish without a trace.

Mi Seon longs for a normal life and lives with intensity, hoping for a chance to escape her harsh reality. When that moment finally comes, she loses everything. Determined to get back what she has lost, Mi Seon plans to steal Mr. To’s illicit money with her friend Do Kyung as they take a life-threatening risk.

In the stills, Mi Seon’s expressions range from a warm, gentle smile to an intense gaze fixed on something, hinting at the dynamic situations she will face after seizing the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that could change her life.

Han So Hee, who showed intense passion on set while portraying the role, said, “Mi Seon is a character who brings out both the doubt of ‘Can I do this?’ and the confidence of ‘I think I can do it really well.’”

Director Lee Hwan also expressed his satisfaction, saying, “In the first scene, Han So Hee walked in without any lines, and that alone was already Mi Seon.”

“Project Y” is scheduled to hit theaters on January 21, 2026.

