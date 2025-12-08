Lee Min Ho And Mun Ka Young In Talks For New Historical Romance Drama

Lee Min Ho and Mun Ka Young may star in a new drama together!

On December 8, a media outlet reported that actors Lee Min Ho and Mun Ka Young will star in the new romance sageuk drama “Scent of the Night” (literal title).

In response to the report, both Lee Min Ho’s and Mun Ka Young’s agencies stated that “Scent of the Night” is one of the projects the actors received offers for.

A webtoon-based drama set in the Joseon era when women were oppressed, “Scent of the Night” tells a passionate, sorrowful, and provocative story about a woman named Seo Hong who rejects her fate and stays true to her desires and a man named Seo Jae Ha who loves her but must accept his fate and hide his own desires.

Lee Min Ho is reportedly offered the role of Seo Jae Ha, the son of a butcher. He grows up in a harmonious family, but after his father’s death, his life falls apart, and he assumes a new status as the son of Seo Dong Won, the wealthiest man in Hanyang. Seo Jae Ha harbors complex feelings toward his sister Seo Hong.

Mun Ka Young is reportedly offered to play the role of Seo Hong.

Director Lee Eung Bok, known for hit dramas such as “Descendants of the Sun,” “Goblin,” “Mr. Sunshine,” the “Sweet Home” series, and “Dear X,” will be in charge of production, and the release timing and platform are yet to be decided.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Source (1) (2) (3)