Baekho Announces Military Enlistment Date

Baekho will be enlisting in the military at the end of this month!

On December 8, TEAM BAEKHO announced Baekho’s military enlistment through the following official statement:

Hello, this is TEAM BAEKHO. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to dOnO for always loving Baekho and share information regarding his military enlistment. Baekho will enter the Army Training Center on December 29, receive basic military training, and then serve as an active-duty soldier in the Army. There will be no separate official event on the day he enters. In addition, as the training center entrance ceremony is attended by many service members and their families, we kindly ask you to refrain from visiting the site. We would be grateful if dOnO could leave your messages for Baekho on Weverse. We ask for dOnO’s warm encouragement and continued love until the day Baekho fulfills his duty of national defense and returns in good health. We, too, will spare no effort in offering our continued support and affection for Baekho. Thank you.

Wishing Baekho a safe and healthy service!

Watch Baekho in “My Lovely Journey”:

Watch Now

Source (1)