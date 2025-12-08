Koo Kyo Hwan's And Mun Ka Young’s Eyes No Longer Meet In New Film “Once We Were Us” Posters

Upcoming film “Once We Were Us” has unveiled heart-wrenching new posters!

“Once We Were Us” tells the story of Eun Ho (Koo Kyo Hwan) and Jung Won (Mun Ka Young), who once shared a passionate love, as they unexpectedly reunite after 10 years and revisit memories of their past. The film is a remake of the Chinese film “Us and Them.”

The posters show the former lovers, who once shared the same gaze, now looking in different directions, creating a bittersweet mood. Eun Ho says, “I lost you,” while Jung Won says, “I let you go,” recalling the moment of their breakup.

These lines express the regret that comes after losing someone and the difficult choice of having to let someone go. Curiosity grows about what happened between the two, who were once each other’s home and dream, before they meet again and exchange a single word.

“Once We Were Us” is set to hit theaters across Korea on December 31.

