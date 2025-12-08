Kim Hee Sun And Kim Young Ah Have A Tense Confrontation In “No Next Life”

TV CHOSUN’s “No Next Life” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

“No Next Life” is a comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

In the previous episode, Jo Na Jung (Kim Hee Sun) reconciled with her husband Noh Won Bin (Yoon Bak) after resolving suspicions of his affair with Kim Sun Min (Seo Eun Young). However, she soon shocked viewers by suggesting that they turn a blind eye to a sexual harassment case.

In the upcoming episode, an intense confrontation will unfold between Jo Na Jung and Executive Director Seo Kyung Sun (Kim Young Ah). In the episode, Jo Na Jung conveys her opinion to Executive Director Seo Kyung Sun with an unwavering gaze, while Seo Kyung Sun sneers and delivers a sharp warning, pressuring Na Jung. With neither woman backing down, the fierce clash between them leaves viewers anticipating the outcome of their confrontation and the resulting repercussions.

Commenting on the released stills, the production team stated, “This scene marks a decisive turning point in the story, where Jo Na Jung begins a war between conscience and survival. As Jo Na Jung and Seo Kyung Sun clash, the situation spirals into an uncontrollable twist. Please tune in to the upcoming episode to see it for yourself.”

The next episode of “No Next Life” will air on December 8 at 10 p.m. KST!

