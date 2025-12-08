Kim Hee Sun Intervenes As Her Husband Yoon Bak Is Grabbed By The Collar In “No Next Life”

TV CHOSUN’s “No Next Life” has shared new stills from its upcoming episode!

“No Next Life” is a comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Jo Na Jung (Kim Hee Sun) resolved the suspicions of an affair between her husband Noh Won Bin (Yoon Bak) and Kim Sun Min (Seo Eun Young), but immediately afterward she received a proposal to ignore Kim Sun Min’s sexual harassment case, placing her at the center of a deeply unsettling conflict.

In the newly released stills, Noh Won Bin, who is being grabbed by the collar by someone, explodes in rage, leading to a physical altercation. Jo Na Jung rushes in to stop her husband, creating a tense atmosphere in the conference room. With the couple simultaneously facing a crisis, curiosity grows over what repercussions this incident will bring and what decisions the two will ultimately make.

Commenting on the released stills, the production team stated, “This is a key scene where Jo Na Jung experiences her husband’s crisis firsthand,” adding, “Please look forward to the upcoming episode, where the two confront an unexpected crisis head-on.”

The next episode of “No Next Life” will air on December 8 at 10 p.m. KST!

