Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, December Week 1
ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME” moves up two spots to become the new No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to ALLDAY PROJECT!
Last week’s No. 1 song, LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope),” dropped one spot to No. 2.
Four songs newly entered the top 10 this week.
Debuting at No. 3 is ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” from ILLIT’s first single album of the same name. It is a reggae-based pop song with lyrics about the diverse sides of one’s true self.
RIIZE’s “Fame,” the title track from their second single album, debuts at No. 4. “Fame” is a rage-style hip hop song conveying the message that what RIIZE truly wants is to share emotions and love rather than achieve fame.
Moving up five spots to No. 8 is Stray Kids’ “Do It,” one of the double title tracks from their latest album “DO IT.” “Do It” is a reggaeton-based pop track with a powerful energy through a catchy main riff and chill vibes.
HANRORO’s “Landing In Love” is up five spots to No. 9. A B-side track from HANRORO’s first EP released back in 2023, the song recently skyrocketed up the charts in Korea.
-
1 (+2) ONE MORE TIME
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (–) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (new) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
4 (new) Fame
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
5 (+2) Good Goodbye
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
6 (-5) Blue Valentine
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
7 (-3) FOCUS
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
8 (+5) Do It
- Chart Info
- 13 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
-
9 (+4) Landing in Love
- Chart Info
- 13 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
-
10 (-7) JUMP
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 21 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-2)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|12 (+6)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|13 (-7)
|XOXZ
|IVE
|14 (-9)
|Hollywood Action
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|15 (-7)
|Rich Man
|aespa
|16 (+1)
|GO!
|CORTIS
|17 (-6)
|달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say)
|Roy Kim
|18 (-3)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|19 (+11)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|20 (+1)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|21 (+4)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|22 (-2)
|body
|Dayoung
|23 (-7)
|OVERDRIVE
|TWS
|24 (new)
|Christmas Alone
|tripleS
|25 (-17)
|Beat It Up
|NCT DREAM
|26 (-2)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|27 (new)
|SATURDAY PREACHER
|Cha Eun Woo
|28 (+3)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|29 (-17)
|BBUU!
|PLAVE
|30 (new)
|HomeRUN
|NOWZ
|31 (+1)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|32 (-18)
|TUNNEL VISION
|ITZY
|33 (-6)
|WE GO UP
|BABYMONSTER
|34 (+10)
|나였으면 (If It Were Me)
|Na Yoon Kwon, Doh Kyung Soo
|35 (–)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|36 (new)
|Bloom
|RESCENE
|37 (-14)
|Talk to You
|Yeonjun
|38 (new)
|Never Ending Story
|IU
|39 (-2)
|운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025))
|Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
|40 (new)
|Solitary
|Krystal
|41 (+1)
|한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again)
|Lee Changsub
|42 (-4)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|43 (+5)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|44 (new)
|Airplane mode
|SEVENUS
|45 (-9)
|BURNING UP
|MEOVV
|46 (-7)
|Be My Light
|ISEGYE IDOL
|47 (–)
|가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes)
|DK
|48 (-15)
|Body Language
|Yunho
|49 (-26)
|첫눈처럼 (Like Our First Snow)
|Kyuhyun
|50 (new)
|사랑한 만큼 (AS MUCH AS I LOVE YOU)
|Muzie
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%