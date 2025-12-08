Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, December Week 1

ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME” moves up two spots to become the new No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to ALLDAY PROJECT!

Last week’s No. 1 song, LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope),” dropped one spot to No. 2.

Four songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 3 is ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” from ILLIT’s first single album of the same name. It is a reggae-based pop song with lyrics about the diverse sides of one’s true self.

RIIZE’s “Fame,” the title track from their second single album, debuts at No. 4. “Fame” is a rage-style hip hop song conveying the message that what RIIZE truly wants is to share emotions and love rather than achieve fame.

Moving up five spots to No. 8 is Stray Kids’ “Do It,” one of the double title tracks from their latest album “DO IT.” “Do It” is a reggaeton-based pop track with a powerful energy through a catchy main riff and chill vibes.

HANRORO’s “Landing In Love” is up five spots to No. 9. A B-side track from HANRORO’s first EP released back in 2023, the song recently skyrocketed up the charts in Korea.

Singles Music Chart - December 2025, Week 1 1 (+2) ONE MORE TIME Album: ONE MORE TIME Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: KUSH, Bluu, VVN, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Dominsuk Lyrics: Vince, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (–) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) Album: SPAGHETTI Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (new) NOT CUTE ANYMORE Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Harris, Sloan, youra Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

4 (new) Fame Album: Fame Artist/Band: RIIZE Music: HARING, ChaMane, Awri Lyrics: BIGONE Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (+2) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 7 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

6 (-5) Blue Valentine Album: Blue Valentine Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (-3) FOCUS Album: FOCUS Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Wilson, Matosic, Whitmore, Collier Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

8 (+5) Do It Album: DO IT Artist/Band: Stray Kids Music: Bang Chan, Changbin, Han, JBACH, Sibley, Cunningham Lyrics: Bang Chan, Changbin, Han, JBACH Genres: Dance Chart Info 13 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (+4) Landing in Love Album: Take-off Artist/Band: HANRORO Music: HANRORO Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Rock Chart Info 13 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart

10 (-7) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 21 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-2) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 12 (+6) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 13 (-7) XOXZ IVE 14 (-9) Hollywood Action BOYNEXTDOOR 15 (-7) Rich Man aespa 16 (+1) GO! CORTIS 17 (-6) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim 18 (-3) Drowning WOODZ 19 (+11) toxic till the end Rosé 20 (+1) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 21 (+4) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 22 (-2) body Dayoung 23 (-7) OVERDRIVE TWS 24 (new) Christmas Alone tripleS 25 (-17) Beat It Up NCT DREAM 26 (-2) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 27 (new) SATURDAY PREACHER Cha Eun Woo 28 (+3) like JENNIE Jennie 29 (-17) BBUU! PLAVE 30 (new) HomeRUN NOWZ 31 (+1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 32 (-18) TUNNEL VISION ITZY 33 (-6) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER 34 (+10) 나였으면 (If It Were Me) Na Yoon Kwon, Doh Kyung Soo 35 (–) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 36 (new) Bloom RESCENE 37 (-14) Talk to You Yeonjun 38 (new) Never Ending Story IU 39 (-2) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung 40 (new) Solitary Krystal 41 (+1) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub 42 (-4) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 43 (+5) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 44 (new) Airplane mode SEVENUS 45 (-9) BURNING UP MEOVV 46 (-7) Be My Light ISEGYE IDOL 47 (–) 가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes) DK 48 (-15) Body Language Yunho 49 (-26) 첫눈처럼 (Like Our First Snow) Kyuhyun 50 (new) 사랑한 만큼 (AS MUCH AS I LOVE YOU) Muzie





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%