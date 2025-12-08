Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, December Week 1

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, December Week 1

Dec 08, 2025
by edward1849

ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME” moves up two spots to become the new No. 1 song this week. Congratulations to ALLDAY PROJECT!

Last week’s No. 1 song, LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope),” dropped one spot to No. 2.

Four songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 3 is ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” from ILLIT’s first single album of the same name. It is a reggae-based pop song with lyrics about the diverse sides of one’s true self.

RIIZE’s “Fame,” the title track from their second single album, debuts at No. 4. “Fame” is a rage-style hip hop song conveying the message that what RIIZE truly wants is to share emotions and love rather than achieve fame.

Moving up five spots to No. 8 is Stray Kids’ “Do It,” one of the double title tracks from their latest album “DO IT.” “Do It” is a reggaeton-based pop track with a powerful energy through a catchy main riff and chill vibes.

HANRORO’s “Landing In Love” is up five spots to No. 9. A B-side track from HANRORO’s first EP released back in 2023, the song recently skyrocketed up the charts in Korea.

Singles Music Chart - December 2025, Week 1
  • 1 (+2) ONE MORE TIME
    Image of ONE MORE TIME
    Album: ONE MORE TIME
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: KUSH, Bluu, VVN, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Dominsuk
    • Lyrics: Vince, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (–) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Image of SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Album: SPAGHETTI
    Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM
    • Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    • Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (new) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Image of NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Harris, Sloan, youra
    • Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (new) Fame
    Image of Fame
    Album: Fame
    Artist/Band: RIIZE
    • Music: HARING, ChaMane, Awri
    • Lyrics: BIGONE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (+2) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (-5) Blue Valentine
    Image of Blue Valentine
    Album: Blue Valentine
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia
    • Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (-3) FOCUS
    Image of FOCUS
    Album: FOCUS
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Wilson, Matosic, Whitmore, Collier
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (+5) Do It
    Image of Do It
    Album: DO IT
    Artist/Band: Stray Kids
    • Music: Bang Chan, Changbin, Han, JBACH, Sibley, Cunningham
    • Lyrics: Bang Chan, Changbin, Han, JBACH
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 13 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 8 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (+4) Landing in Love
    Image of Landing in Love
    Album: Take-off
    Artist/Band: HANRORO
    • Music: HANRORO
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 13 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (-7) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 21 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-2) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
12 (+6) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
13 (-7) XOXZ IVE
14 (-9) Hollywood Action BOYNEXTDOOR
15 (-7) Rich Man aespa
16 (+1) GO! CORTIS
17 (-6) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim
18 (-3) Drowning WOODZ
19 (+11) toxic till the end Rosé
20 (+1) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
21 (+4) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
22 (-2) body Dayoung
23 (-7) OVERDRIVE TWS
24 (new) Christmas Alone tripleS
25 (-17) Beat It Up NCT DREAM
26 (-2) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
27 (new) SATURDAY PREACHER Cha Eun Woo
28 (+3) like JENNIE Jennie
29 (-17) BBUU! PLAVE
30 (new) HomeRUN NOWZ
31 (+1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
32 (-18) TUNNEL VISION ITZY
33 (-6) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER
34 (+10) 나였으면 (If It Were Me) Na Yoon Kwon, Doh Kyung Soo
35 (–) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
36 (new) Bloom RESCENE
37 (-14) Talk to You Yeonjun
38 (new) Never Ending Story IU
39 (-2) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
40 (new) Solitary Krystal
41 (+1) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub
42 (-4) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
43 (+5) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
44 (new) Airplane mode SEVENUS
45 (-9) BURNING UP MEOVV
46 (-7) Be My Light ISEGYE IDOL
47 (–) 가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes) DK
48 (-15) Body Language Yunho
49 (-26) 첫눈처럼 (Like Our First Snow) Kyuhyun
50 (new) 사랑한 만큼 (AS MUCH AS I LOVE YOU) Muzie


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

