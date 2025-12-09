Ji Sung Talks About His Upcoming Drama “The Judge Returns,” Chemistry With Co-Stars Won Jin Ah And Park Hee Soon, And More

Ji Sung has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “The Judge Returns”!

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who once lived as a slave to a massive law firm and winds up traveling 10 years back in time. Given a second chance, he seeks justice by punishing great evils.

Ji Sung plays Lee Han Young, who, after facing an unjust situation while handling a trial under undue influence, is sent back 10 years to his days as a solo judge.

On why he chose to star in the drama, Ji Sung shared, “I felt that it’s not simply a story criticizing a particular case or subject, but a deep reflection on ‘what it means for a person to make the right choice.’ I wanted to depict human conflict and introspection, and I felt it was a work that could pose meaningful questions, which is why I decided to participate.”

Ji Sung focused on establishing a “solid emotional foundation” for Lee Han Young, who possesses a wide emotional range. He explained, “I believed that having a strong core was essential to creating a character who remains unwavering and feels alive. I tried to clearly organize the flow of Lee Han Young’s emotions and judgments.” He also highlighted the shift in values that Lee Han Young experiences after returning 10 years into the past as a key point of the drama.

Ji Sung also discussed his chemistry with co-stars Park Hee Soon, who appears as antagonist Kang Shin Jin, and Won Jin Ah, who plays Kim Jin Ah, with whom his character forms an alliance, raising anticipation for their acting synergy. He commented, “My scenes with Park Hee Soon were thrilling and exciting. During filming with Won Jin Ah, her bright energy immediately helped me focus and immerse myself in Lee Han Young’s emotions.”

He added that working with both actors allowed him to fully embody the character of Lee Han Young.

In conclusion, Ji Sung stated, “It’s a drama that shows how strongly justice can shine amidst darkness and chaos.” He added, “I hope we can make your time enjoyable and refreshing, even if only for a little while.”

“The Judge Returns” is set to premiere on January 2, 2026 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

Source (1)