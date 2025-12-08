Park Yu Rim Begins Chasing The Truth After A Student’s Mysterious Death In New Short Drama

tvN’s new short drama “Ho Soo That Day” (literal title) has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Ho Soo That Day” tells the story of Mo Seong Yeon (Park Yu Rim), a teacher who begins pursuing the truth behind a tragic incident after one of her students dies during the brief 10 minutes she stepped out of the classroom during a lesson.

In the newly released stills, Mo Seong Yeon stands before a grave with a grief-stricken expression. The grave belongs to Ho Soo, a student she once taught as an elementary school teacher. Ho Soo, who suffered from a congenital illness, dies under mysterious circumstances during the 10-minute window when Seong Yeon was absent during physical education class. Shaken by the sudden and unexplained death, Seong Yeon begins to pursue the unresolved truth surrounding Ho Soo’s final moments—but as she gets closer to the answers, even more questions begin to surface.

“Ho Soo That Day” airs on December 8 at 8:20 p.m. KST.

