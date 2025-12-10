3 Mind-Blowing Moments From The Final Episodes Of 'Dear X' 

“Dear X” has come to an end! This show made the thrill run through viewers’ veins with an intense story, unpredictable characters, and unending tension. But above all was Kim You Jung’s amazing performance as Baek Ah Jin. With every episode, the anticipation to see what the conclusion of this complex, at times obscure and disturbing, yet charismatic woman would be reached a new peak. And now, the show has delivered an unforgettable finale. Here are all the shocking and winding moments that will surely blow your mind in the last episodes of this K-drama.

Warning: spoilers from episodes 11-12 ahead!

1. Baek Ah Jin slowly losing her mind

Moon Do Hyuk (Hong Jong Hyun), unsatisfied with only having Baek Ah Jin (Kim You Jung) by his side, is determined to break her to make her rely solely on him completely. Using all of his resources and even reviving her worst nightmares, he easily makes her fall into a pit of despair. Going from predator to prey, Ah Jin slowly falls into a debacle of insanity that leaves her on a very risky edge. Their twisted and dangerous relationship is like nothing Ah Jin has ever faced before. Despite having gone through a lot of physical trauma since childhood, the psychological torture she suffers under Do Hyuk leaves her defenseless and vulnerable, pushing her to be even more reckless and daring.

Do Hyuk isn’t even afraid to show her how crazy he is (and he is a total nutcase) or how far he is willing to go to tame her, so he sets a trap that triggers Ah Jin’s violent instincts. Recreating the scene where her dad was murdered, she goes wild and ends up assaulting someone, starting yet another scandal around her. In her precarious state, losing all control of her life, Ah Jin has no choice but to plan one last scheme that will free her from the psycho she married. These moments aren’t only outstanding for the emotional weight they have, but also for the incredible camerawork that shows the unstable state this woman is living in, making you feel almost as anxious as she does.

2. Kim Jae Oh sacrificing himself for Baek Ah Jin

If there’s someone who has been an irreplaceable and truthful person in Ah Jin’s life, that is none other than Kim Jae Oh (Kim Do Hoon). He’s probably the only one who understands all of Ah Jin’s struggles, given that he also comes from a disadvantaged background where he withstood abuse by his father. After Jae Oh watches the pitiful state Ah Jin is in, he doesn’t hesitate to help her accomplish whatever she wants. Once again, the step she takes to escape a crisis is leading her to a more dangerous and deadly path, and this time, the price she has to pay is higher than ever.

Very few characters can be as sympathetic and strong as Jae Oh. He might not have the resources or the power that others provided Ah Jin with, but he proved to be someone willing to sacrifice everything for her. Even his own life. When Do Hyuk orders his murder, Jae Oh sets a hidden camera that records everything, well aware that his death could be the proof to hold Do Hyuk down. Although this finally gives Ah Jin some leverage on her husband, Jae Oh’s death means she is completely alone now. Jae Oh’s ending is perhaps one of the most tragic moments in the story, heartbreaking for its unfairness and meaninglessness.

3. Yoon Jun Seo exposing the truth

Yoon Jun Seo’s (Kim Young Dae) character always walked in a very thin line between obsession and impartiality. At first, when he was the only one Ah Jin relied on, Jun Seo would go as far as to take the fall for her, always putting her as his priority. However, as their relationship started to change, he also began to have an ambiguous attitude, unable to define whether he was her ally or an enemy. Once he realizes he will never be able to stop her, and after Jae Oh’s sad departure, Jun Seo finally decides to step up and expose the truth about Ah Jin.

At the peak of her career, when she is barely enjoying her first success as an actress, thinking she has the power to become untouchable, everything collapses. It was unexpected yet predictable that the one to end everything would be Jun Seo. In a very prejudiced documentary, he shows the world Ah Jin’s character, painting her as a sociopath, which isn’t entirely false. However, Jun Seo’s vision of her fails to show the other side, the one where the abuse, neglect, and the system in itself lead Ah Jin to be the way she is. Ultimately, his own scars and pain cloud his judgment, turning him into the real villain of this story. At this point, his character is so frustrating that you wish it would disappear, and luckily, he does.

4. Baek Ah Jin breaking her final shackle

Sometimes, the people who know us best are the ones who can destroy us, and Ah Jin has to learn this the hard way. After her whole world is destroyed, surprisingly, it is Jun Seo who comes to her rescue. Their last moment together is the perfect reflection of how broken, toxic, and painful their relationship has always been. While you can see Ah Jin’s defeat in her hollow voice and empty eyes, you can feel Jun Seo’s full despair, as not even his last antic can touch her heart. In the end, he drives them literally off a cliff, where only one survives.

With Jun Seo’s death, she breaks free from the last shackle that was holding her back. In a very symbolic way, she finally reaches the top, the place she always tried so hard to be in, even if that means surviving alone. And there couldn’t be a better ending for Ah Jin’s story. In a sense, it represents the true nature of her complex and dark character. It isn’t anywhere near a fairytale-like ending, and it leaves a lot of unanswered questions, but watching Ah Jin make it until the end, standing tall at the top of everything, is the best and most iconic way to say goodbye to this last X.

Watch all episodes of “Dear X” here:

Watch Now

Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Her favorite groups are EXO, TWICE, Red Velvet, and BOL4. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Last Summer” and “Dear X”