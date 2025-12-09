"No Other Choice" And "KPop Demon Hunters" Nominated For 83rd Golden Globes
The nominations for the 83rd Golden Globes is out!
On December 8 (local time), the annual Golden Globes announced its full list of nominees. Among the nominees, both “No Other Choice” and “KPop Demon Hunters” were nominated for three categories each.
In the Musical or Comedy category for Best Motion Picture, Park Chan Wook’s film “No Other Choice” was nominated alongside “Blue Moon,” “Bugonia,” “Marty Supreme,” “Nouvelle Vague,” and “One Battle After Another.”
Furthermore, Lee Byung Hun of “No Other Choice” was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) alongside Timothée Chalamet (“Marty Supreme”), George Clooney (“Jay Kelly”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“One Battle After Another”), and Ethan Hawke (“Blue Moon”).
The film was also nominated for Best Motion Picture in the Non-English Language category along with “It Was Just an Accident” (France), “The Secret Agent” (Brazil), “Sentimental Value” (Norway), “Sirāt” (Spain), and “The Voice of Hind Rajab” (Tunisia).
For Animated Best Motion Picture, “KPop Demon Hunters” was nominated alongside “Arco,” “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle,” “Elio,” “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain,” and “Zootopia 2.”
“KPop Demon Hunters” was also nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement along with “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” “F1,” “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” “Sinners,” “Weapons,” “Wicked: For Good,” and “Zootopia 2.”
“Golden” from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack was nominated for Best Original Song in Motion Picture. The other nominees include “Dream as One” (“Avatar: Fire and Ash”), “I Lied to You” (“Sinners”), “No Place Like Home” (“Wicked: For Good”), “The Girl in the Bubble” (“Wicked: For Good”), and “Train Dreams” (“Train Dreams”).
Congratulations to all the nominees!
The 83rd Golden Globes will stream live on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 5 p.m. PT.
