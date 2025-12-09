Lee Junho, Kim Hyang Gi, And Kim Byung Chul Unlock Superpowers In Unusual Ways In New Drama “Cashero”

Upcoming superhero drama “Cashero” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Cashero” is a superhero series that follows the story of ordinary government employee Kang Sang Ung (Lee Junho), who earns the special ability to gain as much strength as the cash he holds, causing him to empty his wallet to save the world.

The stills feature Sang Ung, his girlfriend Min Suk (Kim Hye Joon), and Korea Superpowered Association members Byeon Ho In (Kim Byung Chul), and Bang Eun Mi (Kim Hyang Gi), each shown with distinctive personalities and backstories. The images vividly capture these imperfect psychics, whose flaws create a sense of surreal empathy.

Stills of Sang Ung, covered in dust as he grips a handful of cash while fighting a crowd and lifting debris from a collapsing building to save Min Suk, hint at the exploits of a man who accidentally gains superpowers.

Min Suk’s uneasy expression reflects her concern over Sang Ung’s superpower, which causes money to disappear the more he uses it—a troubling development for someone with her strong sense of financial discipline. The couple, who had been diligently saving for their wedding, suddenly face a power that drains their money.

Byeon Ho In, who calls himself the head of the Korea Superpowered Association, and association member Bang Eun Mi show determined expressions. Their appearance, as they reach out to Sang Ung and urge him to help save the world, pushes him into a conflict over whether to protect the world, or protect his wallet.

In particular, the stills of Byeon Ho In holding a liquor bottle, and Bang Eun Mi with bread crumbs on her mouth, vividly showcase their superpowers—his ability to pass through any wall when he drinks alcohol and her telekinesis that grows stronger the more she eats.

“Cashero” is slated to premiere on December 26 via Netflix.

