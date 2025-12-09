Cho Jun Young And Lee Jae In Are School Rivals Competing For The Top Spot In New Drama “Spring Fever”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spring Fever” has teased the dynamics between Cho Jun Young and Lee Jae In!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Cho Jun Young plays Seon Han Gyeol, the top student at Shinsu High School, and the only nephew of Jae Gyu. Han Gyeol is a perfect character with well-rounded charms, excelling in academics and behavior.

Meanwhile, Lee Jae In plays Choi Se Jin, the perennial second-place student at Shinsu High School and Han Gyeol’s only anti-fan. Se Jin, who transfers to the school with dreams of becoming first, meets Han Gyeol, an unbeatable top student, and is swept into an unexpected emotional whirlwind. Their subtle, budding feelings emerging amid fierce competition are expected to add further intrigue to the drama.

The stills capture the daily lives of Han Gyeol and Se Jin as they compete for the top spot in school. In particular, Se Jin quietly reflects after receiving her report card, while Han Gyeol silently watches her, hinting at the dynamics of their relationship.

As they remain aware of each other but hesitate to get close, their subtle interactions draw attention. Han Gyeol and Se Jin, students of Yoon Bom, are expected to carry a new axis of youthful romance, shifting between rivalry and budding affection.

“Spring Fever” is set to premiere on January 5, 2026 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

