Watch: Kim Hye Yoon And Lomon’s New Fantasy Drama 'No Tail To Tell' Confirms Premiere Date With First Look Of Script Reading

Upcoming SBS drama “No Tail To Tell” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“No Tail To Tell” is a fantasy romance about a Gen Z gumiho (nine-tailed fox) who resists becoming human, and a narcissistic human, filled with their chaotic attempts at saving each other.

The script reading was attended by director Kim Jung Kwon, writers Park Chan Young and Jo Ah Young, and cast members including Kim Hye Yoon, Lomon, Lee Si Woo, Jang Dong Joo, Choi Seung Yoon, In Gyo Jin, Lee Seung Joon, and Hong Soo Hyun.

Kim Hye Yoon stars as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho who doesn’t want to become human, showcasing a charm that is both chic and lovable, and redefining the gumiho character. Lomon drew attention with his natural portrayal of Kang Si Yeol, a world-class soccer player who is confident, yet never lazy.

Lee Si Woo plays Geum Ho, a character tied to Eun Ho by a mysterious connection. Jang Dong Joo stars as Hyun Woo Seok, a soccer player living a life completely opposite to Kang Si Yeol’s. Choi Seung Yoon brings tension as a confident villain, portraying Lee Yoon, a fourth-generation member of the Geumsoo Group and Eun Ho’s VIP client.

In Gyo Jin plays Park Yong Gil, who goes from head coach of the national youth soccer team to manager of a fourth-division citizen team, while Lee Seung Joon portrays Hyun San Cheol, Hyun Woo Seok’s father, as he supports his soccer-playing son. Hong Soo Hyun makes a special appearance as Hong Yeon Soo, Kang Si Yeol’s nine-year partner who claims to be his agent, delivering a lively performance.

Among the Daeheung Citizen Team players, Yoo Hwan is attacking midfielder Seo Beom, Kim Tae Jung is center back Hwang Chi Soo, Ji Seung Joon plays wingback Bae Jung Bae, and Kim Tae Hee is backup goalkeeper Kim Kyung Hoon.

The production team said, “While there have been various works based on gumiho folklore, ‘No Tail To Tell’ offers a unique setting and world that deliver a fresh kind of fun. In particular, the chemistry between Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon, who meet as a Gen Z gumiho and a soccer star, will make the long wait worthwhile.”

Watch the full clip from the script reading below!

“No Tail To Tell” is set to premiere on January 16, 2026 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

