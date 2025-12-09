Seohyun Signs With New Agency

Seohyun has joined a new agency!

On December 9, KKUM ENT announced that Seohyun signed an exclusive contract with the agency.

KKUM ENT said, “Seohyun is an actress with solid fundamentals, a sincere attitude toward her projects, and genuine passion for acting. We will provide careful support to help her take even stronger steps forward and remain by her side.”

Seohyun debuted with Girls’ Generation in 2007 and began acting in 2013 with SBS’s “Madly in Love.” She has since gained acclaim in dramas and films including “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo,” “Private Lives,” “Jinxed at First,” and “The First Night with the Duke.” She is set to appear in the film “Seeking the King,” scheduled for release in 2026.

Wishing Seohyun all the best in her next chapter!

Watch Seohyun in “The First Night with the Duke” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)