ALPHA DRIVE ONE To Star In Their 1st-Ever Reality Show 'ALPHA DRIVE ONE, Let's Go'

ALPHA DRIVE ONE will soon be starring on their very first reality show!

On December 9, Mnet announced that the original reality show “ALPHA DRIVE ONE, Let’s Go,” which captures the pre-debut journey of rookie boy group ALPHA DRIVE ONE, will premiere on December 23.

“ALPHA DRIVE ONE, Let’s Go” is a program that captures the real “driving log” of the ALPHA DRIVE ONE members as they race toward their goal of debuting. The show closely documents the members’ special daily moments and emotions, from their preparation for the team’s first stage at the 2025 MAMA Awards to the celebration messages they exchange with each other right before their debut.

The program will focus on stories that unfold in the practice room and rehearsal venues, as well as in the “Alpaca,” a private vehicle exclusively reserved for the members before and after their schedules. The program will capture the raw energy of the eight members as they race toward their debut, including the conversations, jokes, worries, small moments of happiness, and various missions that unfold the moment they get into the car.

Along with the announcement, Mnet also unveiled a poster for the show. Featuring dynamic light trails and dashboard graphics against a dark background, the poster highlights the program’s concept of “a journey that begins in earnest the moment the engine is turned on.” In the poster, all eight members of ALPHA DRIVE ONE—Leo, Junseo, Arno, Geonwoo, Sangwon, Xinlong, Anxin, and Sanghyeon—express both the tension and excitement of their upcoming official debut with their unique styling and distinctive expressions.

The production team stated, “We wanted to capture ALPHA DRIVE ONE as they prepare for their debut in the most natural and vivid way possible, using their first stage at the 2025 MAMA Awards as a stepping stone. As we’ve conveyed the members’ excitement and nerves, as well as their encouragement for one another, through the concept of a ‘driving log,’ we ask for much support and interest.”

“ALPHA DRIVE ONE, Let’s Go” will premiere on December 23 and will air every Tuesday at 8 p.m. KST on Mnet Plus and on Mnet every Wednesday at 8 p.m. KST.

