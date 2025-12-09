Jin Ho Eun And Jo Yoo Jung Grow Closer Through Choo Young Woo And Shin Sia In New Romance Film

“Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” (literal translation) has unveiled new stills of Jin Ho Eun and Jo Yoo Jung!

“Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” is a romance film about Seo Yoon (Shin Sia), who loses her memory every day, and Jae Won (Choo Young Woo), who works to restore her memories as they protect and remember each other. It is an adaptation of the Japanese novel of the same name, reimagined with a distinctly Korean sensibility.

Jo Yoo Jung will play Ji Min, Seo Yoon’s close friend and the only person who knows that Seo Yoon suffers from anterograde amnesia, which makes her lose her memory every day. Jin Ho Eun will play Tae Hoon, one of Jae Won’s classmates. At first, he clashes with Jae Won, but after seeing Jae Won and Seo Yoon together, he slowly opens his heart to him and becomes his friend.

After Jae Won’s fake confession, Ji MIn and Tae Hoon, who watch Jae Won and Seo Yoon most closely, grow just as close to each other, experiencing subtle changes in their relationship.

The new stills show Ji Min and Tae Hoon displaying a wide range of emotions. As Seo Yoon’s reliable friend, Ji Min is seen offering advice to Jae Won and checking Seo Yoon’s room with concern.

Meanwhile, Tae Hoon’s stills capture his mischievous side, whether confronting Jae Won or encouraging a fake confession. The photos heighten curiosity about how he will eventually open up and grow closer to Jae Won.

A scene of Ji Min and Tae Hoon sitting together and talking seriously builds anticipation for how the relationships and emotions of not only Jae Won and Seo Yoon, but also their friends, will add depth and intrigue to the story.

“Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” will hit theaters on December 24.

