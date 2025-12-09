'One Dollar Lawyer' Stars Namkoong Min And Kim Ji Eun Charm In Special Appearances For 'Dynamite Kiss'

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” has previewed a special cameo!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

On December 9, “Dynamite Kiss” confirmed that Namkoong Min and Kim Ji Eun, who starred in SBS’s “One Dollar Lawyer”—which was also helmed by “Dynamite Kiss” director Kim Jae Hyun—will be making special appearances in the upcoming episode of “Dynamite Kiss.”

The newly released stills for episode 9 captures Namkoong Min and Kim Ji Eun transformed into their “One Dollar Lawyer” characters Cheon Ji Hoon and Baek Ma Ri, who once again showcase perfect chemistry. The two sit side-by-side, sharing a conversation and whispering to each other. In one photo, Cheon Ji Hoon exudes confidence, while Baek Ma Ri shares a thumbs up. Viewers are curious to find out who the two could be meeting up with in “Dynamite Kiss.”

The production team of “Dynamite Kiss” shared, “Namkoong Min and Kim Ji Eun readily agreed to make special appearances based on their strong loyalty to director Kim Jae Hyun. Having gathered together for the first time in a long while, director Kim Jae Hyun and the two actors showcased great chemistry as always, completing a fun scene in which their chemistry shined. Thanks to the two actors, the filming was filled with endless laughter. We want to once again express our gratitude to the two actors. Please show lots of anticipation.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss’ will air on December 10 at 9 p.m. KST.

