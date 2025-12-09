Shinhwa's Lee Min Woo And His Wife Welcome A New Baby

Shinhwa’s Lee Min Woo has welcomed his second daughter!

On December 9, a media outlet reported that Lee Min Woo’s wife Lee Ami gave birth to a baby girl on the evening of December 8 at an OB-GYN clinic in Seoul.

In response to the report, Lee Min Woo’s agency shared, “It is true that Lee Min Woo welcomed his second daughter yesterday (December 8),” adding, “He will share the news himself on social media soon.”

Lee Min Woo recently registered his marriage with Lee Ami, a third-generation Zainichi Korean and a single mother raising a six-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, and the two are now legally wed.

Through KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband 2,” Lee Min Woo revealed his wife and daughter for the first time and shared their warm everyday life. Notably, he also adopted his stepdaughter as his own and gave her the new name “Lee Ria.” While dating Lee Min Woo, his wife Lee Ami became pregnant with a second child.

With Lee Ami safely giving birth to a second daughter, Lee Min Woo has become the father of two girls. The two are also set to hold their wedding ceremony in March next year.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Source (1) (2)