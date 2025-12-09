Kim Jae Yeong’s First Love And Bandmates Stand At The Heart Of His Crisis In “IDOL I”

The upcoming drama “IDOL I” has unveiled new stills highlighting the key characters surrounding Kim Jae Yeong!

“IDOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

The first set of stills spotlights Do Ra Ik’s tense reunion with his ex-girlfriend Hong Hye Joo (Choi Hee Jin). Once an idol and trainee who fell deeply in love, the two shared an inseparable bond—until their abrupt breakup left painful scars on both sides. Their unexpected reunion is charged with shock, unresolved longing, and lingering resentment—hinting at their complicated backstory. How will Hye Joo’s sudden reappearance impact the story intertwined with Ra Ik’s fight to prove his innocence?

Another set of photos introduces the full lineup of Gold Boys, the boy group that has stood by Do Ra Ik like family. From their difficult trainee days to their rise to stardom, the members have weathered everything together—until cracks in their unity began to show. With the tragic death of their emotional anchor Kang Woo Sung (Ahn Woo Yeon) and Do Ra Ik emerging as the prime suspect, tension escalates within the group. Anticipation is mounting over how this unprecedented incident will shake their relationships.

Regarding the character of Hong Hye Joo, Kim Jae Yeong described her as “Ra Ik’s first love, a relationship marked by lingering regret,” adding, “Choi Hee Jin expresses emotions honestly and purely, which made it easy for me to immerse myself when acting with her. I learned a lot from the way she always brightened the set with her cheerful energy.”

He continued, “The Gold Boys members are literally Ra Ik’s ‘reason for being’—an irreplaceable team for him. Ahn Woo Yeon, Park Jung Woo, Choi Geon, and I worked together with such natural chemistry that they truly felt like real friends and younger brothers throughout filming.”

“IDOL I” is set to premiere on December 22 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Jae Yeong in “My Lovely Journey” here:

Watch Now

Source (1)