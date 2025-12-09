Park Hee Soon Talks About His Upcoming Drama 'The Judge Returns'

Park Hee Soon has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “The Judge Returns”!

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who once lived as a slave to a massive law firm before traveling 10 years back in time. Given a second chance, he seeks justice by punishing great evils.

Park Hee Soon plays Kang Shin Jin, the criminal presiding judge at the Seoul Central District Court. He is a man who uses others’ weaknesses to gain power while aiming for the highest levels of the judiciary. One day, his carefully planned strategy begins to unravel when Lee Han Young appears before him.

Talking about the drama’s appeal, Park Hee Soon commented, “I enjoyed reading the original webtoon, and I was fascinated by how the protagonist actively turns situations around in the story.”

Regarding his character Kang Shin Jin, Park Hee Soon stated, “On the surface, he appears meticulous and cold, but he is complex on the inside.” He added, “I wanted to convincingly portray Kang Shin Jin’s sense of justice, and I worked hard to build my confidence in the character.”

Park Hee Soon picked confidence, cool-headedness, and drive as keywords that best describe Kang Shin Jin. “He believes that everything he sets his mind to is right and pushes forward relentlessly,” said the actor, hinting at his character’s actions and conflicts with Lee Han Young in the drama.

Park Hee Soon also praised his co-stars Ji Sung and Won Jin Ah. “I made up my mind to appear in the drama when I heard Ji Sung was cast as the lead,” he said, adding, “I was impressed by how thoroughly Ji Sung prepared before filming.” About Won Jin Ah, who plays Kim Jin Ah, he commented, “Although we didn’t have many scenes together, her bold and confident demeanor was impressive.”

In conclusion, Park Hee Soon described “The Judge Returns” as a “reconstruction of events” where the main character returns to the past, re-examines events, and creates a new, different story. He added, “It will be fun to watch how past events lead to different outcomes after [Lee Han Young’s] time travel. Please fully enjoy this entertaining drama.”

“The Judge Returns” is set to premiere on January 2, 2026 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

