Watch: Nam Ji Hyun And Moon Sang Min Go Through A Dramatic Range Of Emotions Overnight In New Drama 'To My Beloved Thief' Teaser

KBS2’s new Saturday–Sunday drama “To My Beloved Thief” has dropped a new teaser!

“To My Beloved Thief” tells the story of Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her. When their souls are suddenly switched, the two end up saving each other and ultimately protecting the people.

The newly released teaser hints at an increasingly fraught future for thief Hong Eun Jo and Prince Lee Yeol (Moon Sang Min). Clad in fine silk, Lee Yeol strides through every corner of the palace with an easy smile playing on his face, exuding the poise and confidence befitting a grand prince. When Hong Eun Jo asks where his confidence comes from, Lee Yeol cheekily replies, “I learned it—part of the royal curriculum,” eliciting a laugh.

The shift in Hong Eun Jo’s feelings as she looks at Lee Yeol is equally captivating. Faced with his bold, relentless flirting, Hong Eun Jo initially keeps her guard up but gradually begins to soften. In particular, when Lee Yeol drops the line, “Do you have a man you love?” Hong Eun Jo can hardly take her eyes off him.

But the sweet mood is short-lived. An unexpected and peculiar mishap befalls the pair, and the atmosphere changes in an instant. Though they first refuse to accept the unbelievable situation, Hong Eun Jo and Lee Yeol soon put their heads together, trying every method they can to overcome the crisis.

Watch the full teaser below!

“To My Beloved Thief” is set to premiere on January 3, 2026 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

