Kim Hee Sun Fights To Protect Yoon Bak And Rescue Go Won Hee In “No Next Life”

Kim Hee Sun will fearlessly throw herself into danger to take down high-risk situations in “No Next Life”!

“No Next Life” is a comedy starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon as three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As the three friends each set out on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.

Spoilers

In today’s episode, Jo Na Jung (Kim Hee Sun) throws herself into danger to clear her husband Noh Won Bin’s (Yoon Bak’s) name—after he was falsely accused and disciplined—and to rescue Song Ye Na (Go Won Hee). The stills show Na Jung being shoved to the floor by Kim Jung Sik (Lee Kwan Hoon), tumbling across the ground, and later disguising herself in a black hooded jacket as she takes Ye Na’s hand and faces someone head-on. Will she manage to save Ye Na and ultimately prove Noh Won Bin’s innocence?

The production team shared, “This scene captures Kim Hee Sun pouring her unwavering determination into proving her husband Yoon Bak’s innocence. Please look forward to tonight’s Episode 10, where she unleashes cathartic energy as she confronts the villains who distorted the truth through concealment and manipulation.”

The next episode of “No Next Life” will air on December 9 at 10 p.m. KST.

