Yoo Jae Myung and Yoon Sea Highlight The Drama’s Message Of Self-Love In “Love Me”

Yoo Jae Myung and Yoon Sea have shared more insights into their upcoming drama “Love Me”!

Based on the Swedish series of the same name, “Love Me” tells the story of a selfish but relatable family in which each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

In the drama, the two actors reunite as Seo Jin Ho (Yoo Jae Myung), a neighborhood community center director who has masked his weary life behind a constant smile, and Jin Ja Young (Yoon Sea), a travel guide full of warmth and charm.

Yoo Jae Myung revealed that taking on this project felt like “coming full circle.” He explained that he was moved by how the drama offers comfort, courage, and insight into how ordinary people live, endure, and look at life.

His character Seo Jin Ho is a man who, after his wife Kim Mi Ran (Jang Hye Jin) was in an accident seven years ago, has shouldered both caregiving and financial responsibilities on his own. He is the true pillar of his family, someone who has sacrificed himself and suppressed his emotions for their sake. Yoo Jae Myung affectionately described Jin Ho as “a man who may seem frozen by responsibility, but that’s what makes him admirable—because he isn’t selfish.” He added that he paid close attention to small details, from tone of voice to mannerisms, to portray Jin Ho as the kind of “ordinary middle-aged man” we often see around us.

Meanwhile, Yoon Sea said she chose the project because it handles the theme of love with sincerity, without being overly light, while weaving in the stories of each character’s life and family. Her character Jin Ja Young is a lively and spirited travel guide who hides deep loneliness behind her bright exterior. Yoon Sea shared, “Ja Young is like the ideal version of the life I hope to live,” expressing her strong connection to the role.

To embody the character, Yoon Sea boldly cut her hair short, adding a touch of free-spirited, bohemian charm to Ja Young’s personality. She added, “Whenever I chatted with Yoo Jae Myung, the filming seemed to end in the blink of an eye. It was so comfortable and fun,” raising anticipation for their chemistry.

The two actors, who left a lasting impact in the 2017 drama “Stranger,” now promise a completely different kind of romance. Yoo Jae Myung explained, “If our past characters shared a love that could never be reached, ‘Love Me’ is about understanding each other’s wounds and exchanging warmth.” Yoon Sea added, “This time, it’s a love we build together.”

Both actors shared, “‘Love Me’ is ultimately a story about learning to love yourself. Only then can you truly love someone else.”

“Love Me” premieres on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)