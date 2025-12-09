Jeon Jong Seo Is A Skilled Driver Who Gambles Everything On A Daring Heist In “Project Y”

“Project Y” has unveiled new stills of Jeon Jong Seo in character!

Set against the backdrop of Seoul’s glamorous Gangnam district, “Project Y” is a crime film that follows Mi Seon (Han So Hee) and Do Kyung (Jeon Jong Seo), two close friends who have nothing but each other. Desperate to escape their harsh reality, they plot to steal 8 billion won (approximately $5.45 million) worth of gold bars and vanish without a trace.

The newly released stills of Do Kyung highlight her captivating duality—from her soft, faint smile to her rough, edgy appearance in her signature red jacket. Do Kyung makes a living with her incredible driving skills and lives with her best friend Mi Seon as the two scrape together savings with grit and determination. But after being blindsided by the world and losing everything, Do Kyung hatches a plan to steal the illicit money of CEO To (Kim Sung Cheol). The two then become fugitives when they also get their hands on a stash of gold bars they discover by chance.

Jeon Jong Seo shared, “In the film, Do Kyung constantly encounters unexpected situations with Mi Seon. I focused on portraying her immediate, instinctive reactions—shaping her as someone fighting desperately to survive.”

Director Lee Hwan also expressed his trust in the actress, saying, “During the first shoot, the Do Kyung that Jeon Jong Seo created was a little different from what I had initially imagined—but it made sense. It gave me a chance to think more flexibly about the character as a director,” heightening curiosity about her performance in the film.

“Project Y” is scheduled to hit theaters on January 21, 2026.

