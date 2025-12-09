KATSEYE, ENHYPEN, And Stray Kids Make TikTok's Top 10 Artists Of 2025 Globally + Rosé's 'APT.' Makes Song List

TikTok has shared its annual Year in Music wrap-up for 2025!

On December 9, TikTok summed up the past year with a special recap looking back at music on the platform in 2025.

KATSEYE has been crowned TikTok’s Global Artist of the Year, while Connie Francis’s belatedly viral 1962 hit “Pretty Little Baby” was the platform’s top song both globally and in the United States.

ENHYPEN and Stray Kids also made TikTok’s 2025 list of its Top 10 Artists Globally, taking No. 3 and No. 5 respectively.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” ranked No. 6 on the list of the Top 20 Songs Globally.

EJAE, who wrote several of the songs on the soundtrack to the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” and also provided the singing voice for protagonist Rumi, was named Songwriter of the Year.

Check out TikTok’s full year-end lists below!

Top 10 Artists Globally

KATSEYE Alan Arrieta ENHYPEN Bad Bunny Stray Kids Taylor Swift Lady Gaga Fuerza Regida Billie Eilish Ariana Grande

Top 20 Songs Globally

Connie Francis – “Pretty Little Baby” Jess Glynne – “Hold My Hand” Black Eyed Peas – “Rock That Body” J Balvin – “Azul” Fantomel x Kate Linn – “Dame Un Grrr” Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.” Alemán & Neton Vega – “Te Quería Ver” Faris Adam – “Stecu Stecu” Doechii – “Anxiety” Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song” MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillenbeng, Shenseea – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” Billie Eilish – “ocean eyes” The Marias – “No One Noticed” sombr – “back to friends” Coldplay – “Sparks” Gracie Abrams – “That’s So True” Radiohead – “Let Down” El Alfa – “Suave” Chella – “My Darling” Sydney Rose – “We Hug Now”

Congratulations to all the artists who made this year’s lists!