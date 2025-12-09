ENHYPEN's 'DESIRE : UNLEASH' Re-Enters Billboard 200 6 Months After Its Release

Half a year after its release, ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” has returned to the Billboard 200!

Back in June, ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “DESIRE : UNLEASH” debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States.

On December 9 local time, Billboard announced that “DESIRE : UNLEASH” had re-entered the Billboard 200 at No. 154, marking the album’s seventh non-consecutive week on the chart.

“DESIRE : UNLEASH” also climbed back up several other Billboard charts this week. The mini album rose to No. 4 on the World Albums chart, No. 14 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, and No. 17 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 98, marking their 78th non-consecutive week on the chart.

Congratulations to ENHYPEN!