BTS's Jungkook Becomes 1st Male K-Pop Soloist To Have 3 RIAA-Certified Songs In U.S.

BTS’s Jungkook has gone gold once again in the United States!

Last week, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) awarded The Kid LAROI’s “Too Much” featuring Jungkook and Central Cee an official gold certification for selling over 500,000 units in the United States.

As a result, Jungkook has now become the first male K-pop soloist ever to earn RIAA certifications for three different songs in the United States.

Before “Too Much,” Jungkook previously went platinum with his solo debut single “Seven” (featuring Latto) and gold with his Charlie Puth collab “Left and Right.”

Congratulations to Jungkook on his impressive achievement!