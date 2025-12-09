Billboard Reveals 2025 Year-End Charts

Billboard’s year-end charts for 2025 have arrived!

On December 9 local time, Billboard published its annual year-end charts, which featured entries by numerous K-pop artists—and a strong showing by the soundtrack to the hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” as well as its fictional groups HUNTR/X and Saja Boys.

Check out the K-pop acts that made Billboard’s year-end charts for 2025—and their rankings—below!

Billboard 200

13. “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack

112. BLACKPINK’s Rosé – “rosie”

128. Stray Kids – “KARMA”

157. Stray Kids – “合 (HOP)”

182. KATSEYE – “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS”

Hot 100

9. BLACKPINK’s Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

25. HUNTR/X – “Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, & Rei Ami)

54. Saja Boys – “Your Idol” (sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee)

57. BTS’s Jimin – “Who”

61. Saja Boys – “Soda Pop” (sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee)

68. HUNTR/X – “How It’s Done” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, & Rei Ami)

83. HUNTR/X – “What It Sounds Like” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, & Rei Ami)

92. Rumi & Jinu – “Free” (sung by EJAE and Andrew Choi)

93. HUNTR/X – “Takedown” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, & Rei Ami)

Top Artists

24. HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, & Rei Ami)

44. BLACKPINK’s Rosé

57. Saja Boys (Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee)

69. Stray Kids

81. BTS’s Jimin

Top Album Sales

5. Stray Kids – “KARMA”

7. Stray Kids – “合 (HOP)”

14. ATEEZ – “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2”

21. ATEEZ – “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3”

22. ENHYPEN – “DESIRE : UNLEASH”

25. ENHYPEN – “ROMANCE : UNTOLD”

27. TWICE – “STRATEGY”

28. “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack

32. TXT – “The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY”

36. TWICE – “THIS IS FOR”

37. TXT – “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER”

38. SEVENTEEN – “SPILL THE FEELS”

40. KATSEYE – “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS”

41. BLACKPINK’s Rosé – “rosie”

Top Album Sales Artists

2. Stray Kids

7. ATEEZ

9. ENHYPEN

11. TWICE

13. TXT

19. SEVENTEEN

Global 200

1. BLACKPINK’s Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

10. HUNTR/X – “Golden”

21. BTS’s Jimin – “Who”

39. The Weeknd, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, & Lily-Rose Depp – “One of the Girls”

49. BLACKPINK’s Jennie – “like JENNIE”

63. Saja Boys – “Soda Pop”

74. BTS’s Jungkook – “Seven” (featuring Latto)

76. Saja Boys – “Your Idol”

96. HUNTR/X – “How It’s Done”

102. aespa – “Whiplash”

110. BLACKPINK – “JUMP”

122. HUNTR/X – “What It Sounds Like”

133. Rumi & Jinu – “Free”

142. HUNTR/X – “Takedown”

151. BTS’s Jin – “Don’t Say You Love Me”

161. KATSEYE – “Gnarly”

163. KATSEYE – “Gabriela”

175. BLACKPINK’s Jennie – “Mantra”

176. BLACKPINK’s Rosé – “toxic till the end”

179. TWICE – “Strategy”

Global Excl. U.S. Chart

1. BLACKPINK’s Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

9. HUNTR/X – “Golden”

17. BTS’s Jimin – “Who”

24. BLACKPINK’s Jennie – “like JENNIE”

27. The Weeknd, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, & Lily-Rose Depp – “One of the Girls”

28. aespa – “Whiplash”

45. BTS’s Jungkook – “Seven” (featuring Latto)

76. Saja Boys – “Soda Pop”

88. BLACKPINK – “JUMP”

101. BLACKPINK’s Jennie – “Mantra”

102. Saja Boys – “Your Idol”

116. BTS’s Jin – “Don’t Say You Love Me”

117. HUNTR/X – “How It’s Done”

125. BLACKPINK’s Rosé – “toxic till the end”

126. BABYMONSTER – “DRIP”

137. HUNTR/X – “What It Sounds Like”

142. KATSEYE – “Gabriela”

146. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon – “HOME SWEET HOME” (featuring Taeyang & Daesung)

149. Rumi & Jinu – “Free”

150. KATSEYE – “Gnarly”

158. HUNTR/X – “Takedown”

162. BTS’s j-hope – “Killin’ It Girl” (featuring GloRilla)

167. TWICE – “Strategy”

World Albums Chart

1. Stray Kids – “合 (HOP)”

2. Stray Kids – “KARMA”

3. BTS’s Jimin – “MUSE”

5. ENHYPEN – “ROMANCE : UNTOLD”

6. ATEEZ – “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2”

8. ATEEZ – “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3”

9. ENHYPEN – “DESIRE : UNLEASH”

10. BTS – “Proof”

11. Stray Kids – “ATE”

12. TXT – “The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY”

13. SEVENTEEN – “SPILL THE FEELS”

14. TXT – “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER”

15. BTS’s Jin – “Happy”

