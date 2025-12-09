Billboard Reveals 2025 Year-End Charts
Billboard’s year-end charts for 2025 have arrived!
On December 9 local time, Billboard published its annual year-end charts, which featured entries by numerous K-pop artists—and a strong showing by the soundtrack to the hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” as well as its fictional groups HUNTR/X and Saja Boys.
Check out the K-pop acts that made Billboard’s year-end charts for 2025—and their rankings—below!
Billboard 200
13. “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack
112. BLACKPINK’s Rosé – “rosie”
128. Stray Kids – “KARMA”
157. Stray Kids – “合 (HOP)”
182. KATSEYE – “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS”
Hot 100
9. BLACKPINK’s Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
25. HUNTR/X – “Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, & Rei Ami)
54. Saja Boys – “Your Idol” (sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee)
61. Saja Boys – “Soda Pop” (sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee)
68. HUNTR/X – “How It’s Done” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, & Rei Ami)
83. HUNTR/X – “What It Sounds Like” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, & Rei Ami)
92. Rumi & Jinu – “Free” (sung by EJAE and Andrew Choi)
93. HUNTR/X – “Takedown” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, & Rei Ami)
Top Artists
24. HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, & Rei Ami)
44. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
57. Saja Boys (Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee)
69. Stray Kids
81. BTS’s Jimin
Top Album Sales
5. Stray Kids – “KARMA”
7. Stray Kids – “合 (HOP)”
14. ATEEZ – “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2”
21. ATEEZ – “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3”
22. ENHYPEN – “DESIRE : UNLEASH”
25. ENHYPEN – “ROMANCE : UNTOLD”
27. TWICE – “STRATEGY”
28. “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack
32. TXT – “The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY”
36. TWICE – “THIS IS FOR”
37. TXT – “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER”
38. SEVENTEEN – “SPILL THE FEELS”
40. KATSEYE – “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS”
41. BLACKPINK’s Rosé – “rosie”
Top Album Sales Artists
2. Stray Kids
7. ATEEZ
9. ENHYPEN
11. TWICE
13. TXT
19. SEVENTEEN
Global 200
1. BLACKPINK’s Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
10. HUNTR/X – “Golden”
21. BTS’s Jimin – “Who”
39. The Weeknd, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, & Lily-Rose Depp – “One of the Girls”
49. BLACKPINK’s Jennie – “like JENNIE”
63. Saja Boys – “Soda Pop”
74. BTS’s Jungkook – “Seven” (featuring Latto)
76. Saja Boys – “Your Idol”
96. HUNTR/X – “How It’s Done”
102. aespa – “Whiplash”
110. BLACKPINK – “JUMP”
122. HUNTR/X – “What It Sounds Like”
133. Rumi & Jinu – “Free”
142. HUNTR/X – “Takedown”
151. BTS’s Jin – “Don’t Say You Love Me”
161. KATSEYE – “Gnarly”
163. KATSEYE – “Gabriela”
175. BLACKPINK’s Jennie – “Mantra”
176. BLACKPINK’s Rosé – “toxic till the end”
179. TWICE – “Strategy”
Global Excl. U.S. Chart
1. BLACKPINK’s Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
9. HUNTR/X – “Golden”
17. BTS’s Jimin – “Who”
24. BLACKPINK’s Jennie – “like JENNIE”
27. The Weeknd, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, & Lily-Rose Depp – “One of the Girls”
28. aespa – “Whiplash”
45. BTS’s Jungkook – “Seven” (featuring Latto)
76. Saja Boys – “Soda Pop”
88. BLACKPINK – “JUMP”
101. BLACKPINK’s Jennie – “Mantra”
102. Saja Boys – “Your Idol”
116. BTS’s Jin – “Don’t Say You Love Me”
117. HUNTR/X – “How It’s Done”
125. BLACKPINK’s Rosé – “toxic till the end”
126. BABYMONSTER – “DRIP”
137. HUNTR/X – “What It Sounds Like”
142. KATSEYE – “Gabriela”
146. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon – “HOME SWEET HOME” (featuring Taeyang & Daesung)
149. Rumi & Jinu – “Free”
150. KATSEYE – “Gnarly”
158. HUNTR/X – “Takedown”
162. BTS’s j-hope – “Killin’ It Girl” (featuring GloRilla)
167. TWICE – “Strategy”
World Albums Chart
1. Stray Kids – “合 (HOP)”
2. Stray Kids – “KARMA”
3. BTS’s Jimin – “MUSE”
5. ENHYPEN – “ROMANCE : UNTOLD”
6. ATEEZ – “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2”
8. ATEEZ – “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3”
9. ENHYPEN – “DESIRE : UNLEASH”
10. BTS – “Proof”
11. Stray Kids – “ATE”
12. TXT – “The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY”
13. SEVENTEEN – “SPILL THE FEELS”
14. TXT – “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER”
15. BTS’s Jin – “Happy”
