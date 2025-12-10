Kim Seon Ho And Go Youn Jung's Upcoming Drama 'Can This Love Be Translated?' Announces Premiere Date With New Poster

“Can This Love Be Translated?” is finally premiering next year!

On December 10, Kim Seon Ho and Go Youn Jung’s upcoming drama “Can This Love Be Translated?” unveiled a new poster confirming the premiere date of January 16, 2026.

“Can This Love Be Translated?” depicts the romance that blossoms between multilingual interpreter Ju Ho Jin (Kim Seon Ho) and top star Cha Mu Hee (Go Youn Jung) as their professional relationship takes unpredictable and heartwarming turns.

The drama is written by the Hong sisters, known for hits including “Alchemy of Souls,” “Hotel Del Luna,” “The Greatest Love,” and “Master’s Sun,” and helmed by director Yoo Young Eun of “Bloody Heart.”

The newly released poster captivates with a glimpse of multilingual interpreter Ju Ho Jin and global top star Cha Mu Hee. The earphone and receiver in their ears raise curiosity for what kind of relationship the two will develop. Furthermore, the title “Can This Love Be Translated?” along with the word “love” written in multiple languages piques curiosity for the romance story that will unfold.

“Can This Love Be Translated?” will premiere on January 16.

