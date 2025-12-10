Watch: Park Shin Hye Goes Incognito As A Low-Profile Employee In First Teaser For New Drama “Undercover Ms. Hong”

tvN’s new weekend drama “Undercover Ms. Hong” has unveiled its first teaser!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Ms. Hong” is an office comedy about Hong Geum Bo (Park Shin Hye), an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old rookie at a securities firm after catching suspicious fund activities.

The teaser opens with the narration, “In 1997, a turn-of-the-century era when female employees were brushed off as just ‘Miss’ instead of being called by their full names,” revealing the drama’s historical and workplace backdrop.

It then quickly cuts to Hong Geum Bo, sporting a cute bob, a neat uniform, and a flushed face as she rushes through small errands, highlighting her role as Miss Hong.

But over the innocent-looking face of Miss Hong, the face of elite financial supervisory officer Hong Geum Bo appears, hinting at an unpredictable undercover operation about to unfold.

The closing narration—“‘Miss Hong,’ that ordinary title was the most perfect disguise created by the times”—teases her identity, who lives a completely different life behind the mask of the label “Miss.”

“Undercover Ms. Hong” is scheduled to premiere in January 2026.

