Ahn Bo Hyun Confidently Attempts To Wins Over Lee Joo Bin With Flowerpot In New Drama “Spring Fever” Poster

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spring Fever” has unveiled a new poster!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

The poster highlights the dynamic between Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom, whose characters shift between moving forward and putting up walls.

It shows Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom together against the backdrop of a school’s exterior wall. Jae Gyu sits on a chair with his chin resting on his hand and, appearing nonchalant, hands a ribbon-tied flowerpot to Yoon Bom, who is standing carefully at his side.

Jae Gyu’s quirky behavior brings a smile, while Yoon Bom looks thrilled by his unexpected gift. It remains to be seen how the unpredictable, impulsive Jae Gyu will win Yoon Bom’s heart.

The production team remarked, “With the two-person flowerpot poster, we wanted to clearly show Jae Gyu’s unstoppable energy as he tries to reach Yoon Bom, who is in ‘wall-up mode,’ and the exciting chemistry between them. Please look forward to seeing how the relationship between these two very different people will change.”

“Spring Fever” is set to premiere on January 5, 2026 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

