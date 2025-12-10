Kim Shin Rok And Jung Young Joo Are Caught Up In A Dangerous Heist In New Film 'Project Y'

“Project Y” has unveiled new stills of Kim Shin Rok and Jung Young Joo in character!

Set against the backdrop of Seoul’s glamorous Gangnam district, “Project Y” is a crime film that follows Mi Seon (Han So Hee) and Do Kyung (Jeon Jong Seo), two close friends who have nothing but each other. Desperate to escape their harsh reality, they plot to steal 8 billion won (approximately $5.45 million) worth of gold bars and vanish without a trace.

Kim Shin Rok plays Ga Young, a woman who lives in the shadow of past glory. When Mi Seon and Do Kyung, whom she had long lost contact with, come to see her one day, she senses that the two are caught up in an incident and tries to turn the situation into a new opportunity for herself.

In the stills, Ga Young shows two very different sides: a thoughtful expression versus a tired, helpless look, heightening curiosity for how she will become involved with Mi Seon and Do Kyung.

Jung Young Joo plays Hwang So, the right-hand woman of CEO To (Kim Sung Cheol). A ruthless character who never misses her target, she sets out to track down anyone who has touched CEO To’s money or gold bars.

Transformed into Hwang So, Jung Young Joo draws attention with a commanding presence and striking look that match her character’s name. The actress even changed her head in order to make a dramatic style change for the role.

Director Lee Hwan said, “Kim Shin Rok is an actress who approaches acting with depth and range, and I felt that her perspective is unique. While we were working together, I asked her many questions, and I sometimes found the answers through her.”

Displaying strong trust in both actors, he added, “I thought Jung Young Joo had to play the role of Hwang So no matter what.”

“Project Y” is scheduled to hit theaters on January 21, 2026.

