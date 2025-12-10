Jang Ki Yong Turns Cold Toward Ahn Eun Jin After Discovering Her Lies In “Dynamite Kiss”

“Dynamite Kiss” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Spoilers

In the last broadcast, Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong) learned the truth that Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin) is neither married nor a mother. Viewers are curious about how their blossoming romance will unfold now that the obstacle to their love is gone.

The newly released stills capture Go Da Rim as well as Gong Ji Hyeok and Yoo Ha Young (Woo Davi), who is to become Gong Ji Hyeok’s fiancée.

For the sake of freeing his mother, who suffered all her life, and for the happiness of Go Da Rim, whom he mistakenly believed to be a married woman, Gong Ji Hyeok rushed into an engagement with Yoo Ha Young. But right before the engagement ceremony, he learned the truth that Go Da Rim is neither a mother nor married. Yet in the newly revealed stills, Gong Ji Hyeok and Yoo Ha Young are shown going through with the engagement ceremony. Viewers can’t help but wonder if this means Gong Ji Hyeok will actually get engaged to Yoo Ha Young—and if so, what becomes of his love for Go Da Rim.

The next set of images captures Ji Hyeok and Da Rim at work with unusual facial expressions. Gong Ji Hyeok arrives with a cold gaze and expression as if he has erased all emotion. Go Da Rim, on the other hand, looks anxious and flustered. Viewers are left wondering whether Gong Ji Hyeok has told Da Rim that he knows all her secrets. They are also curious about whether Go Da Rim will ultimately end up leaving the Mother TF Team.

The production team commented, “In the upcoming episode, Gong Ji Hyeok, who has learned Go Da Rim’s secret, is thrown into great confusion. His irresistible attraction and love toward her, his disappointment and hurt over her lies, and even Kim Sun Woo (Kim Mu Jun’s) expression of affection toward Go Da Rim—all contribute to the complicated situation. We ask viewers to stay tuned to see what choice Gong Ji Hyeok makes amid this complex situation, and how that choice will affect his relationship with Go Da Rim.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” airs on December 10 at 9 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Jang Ki Yong in “My Roommate is a Gumiho” on Viki:

Watch Now

Or watch Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)