SM Entertainment Announces Legal Action Against Malicious Posts Regarding aespa's Winter

SM Entertainment has released a statement regarding aespa’s Winter.

On December 10, SM Entertainment took to KWANGYA 119, which is used to report issues related to SM artists such as defamation, to release a statement about ongoing legal actions to protect the rights of aespa’s Winter.

Read the following statement:

Hello, this is SM Entertainment.

We would like to provide an update regarding the ongoing legal action being taken to protect the rights and interests of our artist, aespa’s Winter.

Through valuable reports submitted via KWANGYA 119 as well as our own monitoring, we are fully aware of the severity of the malicious posts and comments (sexual harassment, defamation, personal attacks, insults, invasion of privacy, deepfake content, and more) continuously being made about our artist.

In particular, we have identified numerous posts on platforms such as DC Inside, Women’s Generation, Nate Pann, Instiz, TheQoo, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube that defame Winter’s character and reputation or aim to maliciously slander her. After reviewing these posts, we will be expanding our legal complaints in stages.

Additionally, we are pursuing both criminal and civil actions against individuals who have created malicious posts related to aespa on the aforementioned platforms. We are also securing extensive evidence against those who generate malicious rumors, repeatedly spread false information, create sexually harassing content, or produce and distribute mocking or distorted content via personal social media, online communities, and anonymous forums, so please be advised that we will respond strictly without leniency, and we urge everyone to avoid becoming involved in such misconduct.

We will continue to do our utmost to protect the rights and interests of our artists in every possible way.

Thank you.